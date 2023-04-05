Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar arrested over SSC Hindi paper ‘leak’

Telangana BJP President and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar was arrested late Tuesday night by the police over allegations of being associated with SSC Hindi examination question paper’s alleged leak, reported The Indian Express.

The Class 10 Hindi exam began at 9:30 AM on Monday and by 10 AM, photos of the question paper started doing rounds on WhatsApp groups, first in Warangal district and then across the state.

Warangal Police Commissioner A V Ranganath said the question paper cannot be considered as leaked as it started doing the rounds after the exam began.

The police officer said that the alleged “leak” was traced to an exam centre at Kamalapur in Hanamkonda.

“A minor boy climbed a tree and gained access to a classroom on the first floor where the exam was going on. He asked one student to show the question paper and took photos which he sent to his friend who forwarded them to a WhatsApp group. An employee of the Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) forwarded it to a former journalist P Prashanth who forwarded it to a journalists’ group. Prashanth also forwarded photos of the question paper to Bandi Sanjay,” Ranganath said, as quoted by IE.

Prashanth was arrested on Tuesday night while the KMC employee is at large.

Following his detention, a large number of BJP workers protested outside Bommala Ramaram police station in Nalgonda district where he was detained, and also raised slogans against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. They demanded his immediate release.

The police action comes days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the southern state to inaugurate various projects, including a Vande Bharat Express from Secunderabad to Tirupati, and inauguration of projects worth over Rs 10,000 crore.

Sanjay said that the detention was an attempt by the KCR-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government to disrupt the arrangements made for PM’s visit to Telangana on April 8.

Condemning the police action, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy termed as ‘undemocratic’ the detention of Kumar without citing any reason.

BJP leader and party’s I-T department head Amit Malviya in a tweet said, “In a midnight operation, Telangana police has arrested BJP state President Bandi Sanjay Kumar on fabricated charges of being involved in secondary school paper leak. This won’t end well for KCR”.

Meanwhile, BJP State General Secretary Bangaru Shruthi has moved a Habeas Corpus petition in the High Court over his detention, said advocate and party spokesperson Rachna Reddy, as reported by ANI.

Earlier, Sanjay had alleged that CM KCR’s relatives were behind the alleged leak of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) question paper by an employee last month.