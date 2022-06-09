Sidhu Moosewala killing: Interpol issues Red Corner Notice against gangster Goldy Brar

The Interpol on Thursday issued a Red Corner Notice against Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar, the Canada-based gangster who claimed responsibility for the killing of Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala. The issuance of RCN paves way for Brar’s extradition — the prime suspect in Moosewala’s killing along with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who was admitted to his gang’s involvement.

Brar, an active member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had claimed responsibility for the murder of Sidhu Moosewala on May 29, calling it a revenge for the murder of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera.

Earlier today, India’s Interpol liaison agency CBI issued a statement today saying the Punjab Police had sought a RCN against Goldy Brar only on May 30, a day after the killing.

The statement from the CBI flew in the face of the Punjab Police which claimed on Wednesday that it had sought a Red Corner Notice against gangster Brar nearly 10 days before Moosewala’s killing on May 29.

The CBI said a communication was received from the Bureau of Investigation, Punjab Police through an email on May 30 at 12.25 PM with a letter dated May 19 attached in it seeking issuance of Red Notice against Brar in two FIRs registered by Punjab Police — FIR No. 409 dated November 12, 2020 and FIR No. 44 dated February 18, 2021 — at City Police Station, Faridkot.

Twenty-seven-year-old singing sensation Moosewala, who had fought the recent assembly elections in Punjab on a Congress ticket, was shot dead on May 29 by unidentified assailants in Punjab’s Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. Over 30 empty cases of bullets were found near his SUV in which he was killed.

Soon after, Brar issued a video message on social media, claiming responsibility for the killing, following which the Punjab Police said that the murder was a result of inter-gang rivalry.

Earlier this week, Bishnoi — during interrogation by the Delhi Police Special Cell — admitted to his gang’s involvement in the killing, after which the police said that the jailed gangster was the mastermind behind the attack.

A Punjab Police spokesperson had earlier said the state police has been leaving no stone unturned for the extradition of gangster Goldy Brar.

Brar, a native of Sri Muktsar Sahib, had gone to Canada on a student visa in 2017 and he is an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.