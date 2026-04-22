One8 Commune in Bengaluru, which was once associated with Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, has been shut following a court order over mounting rent dues. The shutdown of the outlet that is located near M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is seen as a series of operational, regulatory, and financial challenges that had been building over the past year.

Rs 2 crore rent dues

According to reports, the city’s civil court ordered the restaurant, operated by Trio Hills Hospitality, to shut down after reportedly defaulting on rent for nearly six months. The reports further said that the total dues, including maintenance charges and revenue share, are reportedly estimated to have crossed Rs 2 crore.

The court directive mandates that the premises remain closed until all outstanding payments are cleared, effectively halting operations indefinitely.

A high-profile launch in 2023

One8 Commune in Bengaluru opened in December 2023, entering a competitive premium dining and nightlife market with strong brand backing from Virat Kohli. With its prime location and celebrity association, the outlet quickly gained traction among urban consumers.

Early signs of trouble

Despite the initial buzz, One8 Commune soon began facing regulatory scrutiny. One of the earliest issues was the absence of No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Fire Department. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had issued notices flagging these compliance gaps, raising concerns about safety and operational legitimacy.

Repeated compliance violations

Over time, multiple issues compounded the outlet’s challenges:

Fire safety concerns: Allegations of operating without a valid Fire Department NOC

Operating hours breach: In July 2024, cases were registered for running beyond permitted timings.

Smoking zone violation: In June 2025, a case was filed under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act for not having a designated smoking area

In December 2024, another notice was issued following a complaint highlighting fire safety risks, further intensifying scrutiny.

Kohli’s exit and business impact

Amid mounting compliance issues, Virat Kohli had distanced himself from the Bengaluru outlet and withdrew his brand association. It is reportedly said that his exit is believed to have impacted the restaurant’s brand pull and customer footfall fell further.

From compliance issues to financial stress

The combination of regulatory hurdles, reputational impact, and declining footfall reportedly led to financial strain. Over time, this translated into delayed rent payments and eventual default—triggering legal action from the property owner.