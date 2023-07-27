Red diary will reveal dark secrets: PM Modi hits out at Congress in Rajasthan’s Sikar, Gehlot reacts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hit out at the Rajasthan government over sacked minister Rajendra Gudha’s “red diary” claim, saying it is a fresh project of the Congress’ “jhooth ki dukan (a shop of lies)” which will defeat the party in elections in the state.

Addressing a public rally in Rajasthan’s Sikar, PM Modi said, “The red diary will reveal Congress’s dark secrets.”

“It is said that this ‘red diary’ contains records of the dark deeds of the Congress government. People are saying that if the pages of the ‘red diary’ are opened, many significant issues will be resolved,” the prime minister said.

“The mention of this ‘red diary’ has silenced even the biggest leaders of the Congress. While these people may try to keep their lips sealed, this ‘red diary’ is set to be a big blow to Congress in this election. It is a fresh project of Congress’s ‘jhooth ki dukan‘,” the PM added.

He also targeted the Gehlot government over various recruitment paper leaks in the state. “A paper leak industry is running in Rajasthan. The Congress government will have to be removed to fulfill the dreams of youths,” he said.

The Prime Minister also hit out at the Gehlot government on the issue of crimes against women in the state. “There is only one slogan this time — ‘Nahi Sahega Rajasthan’ (Rajasthan will not tolerate atrocities on sisters and daughters).”

Earlier, PM Modi dedicated 1.25 lakh PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras to the nation and described them as one-stop centres for farmers that would pave the way for their prosperity.

PM Modi said, “India could only develop when its villages do and his government was working to provide in villages every facility that is available in cities. Our government will not allow farmers to suffer due to the price of urea.”

Farmers in India, he elaborated, get a sack of urea for Rs 266. This is available in Pakistan for about Rs 800, Rs 720 in Bangladesh and Rs 2,100 in China.

PM Modi on Gehlot’s ‘speech removed’ remark

“Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was supposed to attend the programme but could not due to problems with his feet. He has been ill for a few days. I pray for his good health,” he said.

His remarks came after Gehlot alleged that the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) had cancelled his speech at the Sikar event. The PMO, however, said it was informed by Gehlot’s office that he will not be able to attend the programme due to health issues. The PMO also said he was “most welcome” to join the programme.

Ashok Gehlot responds

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘red diary’ remark, Rajasthan Chief Minister today said the prime minister will be shown a ‘red flag’ in the days to come.

“The prime minister’s position has its own dignity,” Gehlot said.

On the red diary case, Ashok Gehlot said, “PM Modi and his party leaders are afraid of us. They made Rajendra Gudha a scapegoat. The BJP is making baseless allegations in a panicked manner.”

Gehlot also said PM Modi’s red diary claim is a fabricated story.