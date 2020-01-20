Ramnath Goenka Awards LIVE: President Ram Nath Kovind to present ‘Excellence in Journalism’ awards

Ramnath Goenka Awards: Instituted in 2006, the Awards honour journalists from print, broadcast and digital media recognising their strength of character and integrity while covering news in adverse circumstances.

Ramnath Goenka Awards 2020: Indian media’s most-coveted award — the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards — will be presented to the awardees by the President of India Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi on Monday. A recognition of journalism that is defined by fairness and accuracy, The Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards gain even more prominence in the present times when the news space is polarised and the distinction of fact from fake news gets more difficult by the day.

This year’s recipients of the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards constitute works from the year 2018, in categories ranging from political reportage, business and economics, civic journalism, environment, science and technology, and journalism from areas of conflict regional-language reporting.

Alongwith these categories, there is also an award to honour a writer whose non-fiction work covers an issue that is beyond the aspiration of TV and print media. The awardees receive prize money of Rs 1 lakh each. Instituted in 2006, the Awards honour journalists from print, broadcast and digital media recognising their strength of character and integrity while covering news in adverse circumstances.

The eminent jurors for this year’s Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards were Tom Goldstein, Professor and Dean, Jindal School of Journalism & Communication, O P Jindal Global University; S Y Quraishi, former Chief Election Commissioner; Pamela Philipose, journalist and Senior Fellow at the Indian Council of Social Science Research; and Justice B N Srikrishna, former Supreme Court judge.

