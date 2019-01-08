Raisina Dialogue 2019: World leaders converge in New Delhi to discuss global issues

The Dialogue, is getting together over 600 delegates from 93 countries, including influential political leaders, strategic thinkers, policy practitioners, others. (Photo: Twitter/ @raisinadialogue)

Experts will focus on Eurasia as well as other global issues at the three day multilateral Raisina Dialogue which will be inaugrated today in New Delhi. The 4th edition of the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi starts from today Jan 8-10, is organised by Ministry of External Affairs in partnership with Observer Research Foundation (ORF). This dialogue is India’s flagship annual geopolitical and geo-strategic conference.

The visiting Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg will deliver the inaugural address of the Dialogue today in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ministers and leaders from Africa, West Asia, US, Europe and Russia are among the speakers at the Dialogue. Top officials from India as well international speakers including Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale, Chief of Army Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat and Chief of Naval Staff Adm. Sunil Lanba, as well as Japanese Chief of Staff’s Admiral Kawano will experts will be speaking at the Dialogue.

According to MEA, the theme of the Dialogue is “A World Reorder: New Geometries; Fluid Partnerships; Uncertain Outcomes”. “The discussions will seek to address issues arising from ongoing global transitions and changes to the world order, triggered by unique leaders, innovative partnerships and new technologies,” MEA said in a statement.

The Dialogue, is getting together over 600 delegates from 93 countries, including influential political leaders, strategic thinkers, policy practitioners, technology innovators, business representatives and academics on a common platform where they will offer their vision and propose solutions that will serve us all in the decades ahead.

According to Samir Saran, President of the ORF, “There will be over 85 sets of interactions, discussions, key notes and conversations with a community of global leaders and experts in an attempt to paint a picture of a new world order that is rapidly emerging.”

ORF website says that several foreign ministers including foreign ministers of Spain, Iran, Australia, Mongolia and Nepal, besides external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj are participating. Also, global leaders taking part in the conference include former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, former Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper, former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt and former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai will be present too. Malaysian leader Anwar Ibrahim, will deliver the valedictory address.