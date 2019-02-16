Pulwama terror attack: Complete list of 40 martyred CRPF jawans, check details

Photos of CRPF jawans martyred in Pulwama Terror Attack | (Photo Credits: CRPF@Twitter)

The terror attack by Masood Azhar led group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. The terror outfit claimed that the attack was carried out by a 20-year-old suicide bomber. According to police, the suicide bomber was a local identified as Asil Ahmed Dar. He crashed his SUV packed with explosives into a bus that was part of the CRPF convoy on Srinagar-Jammu highway.

The gruesome terror attack was condemned by the world. PM Narendra Modi led the nation in paying homage to the brave jawans. The Prime Minister promised that a befitting reply will be given to Pakistan for this cowardly act. The CRPF on Friday also issued a statement saying, “We will not forget, we will not forgive. We salute our martyrs of Pulwama attack and stand with the families of our martyr brothers. This heinous attack will be avenged.”

The mortal remains of all martyred CRPF jawans reached the Palam airport on Friday evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal were present for the wreath-laying ceremony.

Here is the complete list of the martyred CRPF jawans:

Head Constable Naseer Ahmad (Jammu and Kashmir)

Constable Sukhjinder Singh (Punjab)

Head Constable Jaimal Singh (Punjab)

Constable Rohitash Lamba (Rajasthan)

Constable Tilak Raj (Himachal Pradesh)

Head Constable Vijay Soreng (Jharkhand)

Constable Vasantha Kumar VV (Kerala)

Constable Subramaniam G (Tamil Nadu)

Constable Manoja Kumar Behera (Odisha)

Constable GD Guru H (Karnataka)

Head Constable Narayan Lal Gurjar (Rajasthan)

Constable Mahesh Kumar (Uttar Pradesh)

Constable Pradeep Kumar (Uttar Pradesh)

Head Constable Hemraj Meena (Rajasthan)

Head Constable PK Sahoo (Odisha)

Constable Ramesh Yadav (Uttar Pradesh)

Head Constable Sanjay Rajput (Maharashtra)

Constable Koushal Kumar Rawat (Uttar Pradesh)

Constable Pradeep Singh (Uttar Pradesh)

Constable Shyam Babu (Uttar Pradesh)

Constable Ajit Kumar Azad (Uttar Pradesh)

Constable Maninder Singh Attri (Punjab)

Head Constable Bablu Santra (West Bengal)

Constable Ashvni Kumar Kaochi (Madhya Pradesh)

Constable Rathod Nitin Shivaji (Maharashtra)

Constable Bhagirath Singh (Rajasthan)

Constable Virendra Singh (Uttarakhand)

Head Constable Awadhesh Kumar Yadav (Uttar Pradesh)

Constable Ratan Kumar Thakur (Bihar)

Constable Pankaj Kumar Tripathi (Uttar Pradesh)

Constable Jeet Ram (Rajasthan)

Constable Amit Kumar (Uttar Pradesh)

Constable Vijay Kr. Mourya (Uttar Pradesh)

Constable Kulwinder Singh (Punjab)

Head Constable Maneswar Bsumatari (Assam)

Assistant Sub Inspector Mohan Lal (Uttarakhand)

Head Constable Sanjay Kumar Sinha (Bihar)

Head Constable Ram Vakeel (Uttar Pradesh)

Constable Sudeep Biswas (West Bengal)

Constable Sivachandran (Tamil Nadu)

CRPF also tweeted and paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

See the Photos of the Bravehearts in the Tweet:

Bravehearts of CRPF who made the supreme sacrifice and attained martyrdom in the Pulwama attack on 14/02/2019. pic.twitter.com/eHrPnYaSGV — ????????CRPF???????? (@crpfindia) February 15, 2019

The Pulwama terror attack was condemned by PM Narendra Modi in very strong terms. PM Modi said that the terrorists have committed a huge mistake and they will pay for it.

ANI’s Tweet:

#WATCH PM Modi says, “Main aatanki sangathanon ko kehna chahta hun ki woh bahut badi galti kar chuke hain, unko bahut badi kemaat chukani padegi.” pic.twitter.com/XBL9YLZrVC — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2019

On Friday, the Cabinet Committee on Security met in Delhi. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced that the “Most Favoured Nation or MFN for Trade” which was granted to Pakistan stands withdrawn. The government has also initiated diplomatic actions against Pakistan following the Pulwama terror attack.