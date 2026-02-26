Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the first international leader and politician to attain the 100 million followers milestone on Instagram on Thursday. PM Modi joined Instagram in 2014 and currently has more than twice as many followers as US President Donald Trump.

Modi leads Instagram, surpasses Trump

With 43.2 million followers, Trump is in second place. Following him are Presidents Prabowo Subianto of Indonesia (15 million), Lula of Brazil (14.4 million), Erdogan of Turkey (11.6 million), and Javier Milei of Argentina (6.4 million). Additionally, PM Modi still has more followers than the next five major world leaders combined.

PM Modi’s account is one of the most engaging digital spaces for world leaders over the last 10 years.

Indian political leaders who are famous on Instagram

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has over 12.6 million followers, whereas Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has about 16.1 million, making him the second most popular Indian political leader. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has 30 million followers on his public profile, and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has 2 million. Former Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, has 2.6 million fans on social media.

PM Modi’s Insta feat after Knesset address

The 100-million milestone was reached following PM Modi’s speech to the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, during his two-day official visit. According to the PMO, this was the first time an Indian prime minister had addressed the Israeli parliament. PM Modi received the “Speaker of the Knesset Medal” from the Israeli Parliament on Wednesday, which is considered the Knesset’s greatest honour. The prize acknowledges PM Modi’s “exceptional contribution through his personal leadership” in fortifying strategic ties between Israel and India.

PM Modi, while addressing the Israeli Parliament, stated that Israel’s determination, bravery, and accomplishments in India are highly admired. “We had ties that dated back more than two millennia before we were able to relate to one another as contemporary states. India is referred to as a Hodu in the Book of Esther. Trade with India in antiquity is documented in the Talmud,” he added. PM Modi was also given a standing ovation and continued applause after his speech. He was then seen interacting with members of the Knesset, posing for pictures and selfies with them.