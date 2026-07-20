India’s recycling industry is expected to witness strong long-term growth over the next decade, driven by tighter environmental regulations, rising commodity prices, increasing urbanisation, and government initiatives promoting a circular economy.

Sectors such as steel scrap, e-waste, battery recycling, plastics, and paper recycling will be in focus.

Here are the 3 fastest-growing recycling stocks in India. In determining the same, we have taken companies with the fastest-growing revenues and net profits.

#1 Jain Resource Recycling

First on the list is Jain Resource Recycling.

Jain Resource is one of India’s top organized non-ferrous metal recycling companies. The company primarily recycles lead, copper, aluminium, tin and certain plastic by-products, converting scrap into high-quality industrial raw materials.

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The company has reported a 3-year sales CAGR of 35.7%, while its net profit CAGR is 37%.

Jain Resource Recycling remains focused strategically on copper. The firm made good progress on forward integration through Jain Green Technologies in FY26.

Copper anode production has started and copper cathode, wire rod and bus bar projects are on track with their phase commissioning plans.

Also, the joint venture with C&Y Group in Ahmedabad will be a key milestone towards improving its copper supply chain management and recycling capabilities.

The new plant will significantly increase the company’s capacity to process scrap and will provide long-term volume growth to its copper business.

As for lead recycling, Jain Resource Recycling is focused on maximising value from its battery scrap stream and locking up sources of raw material.

Financial Highlights of Jain Resource

FY23 FY24 FY25 Total Revenues (Rs m) 30,641 44,284 71,258 Operating Profit (Rs m) 1,707 2,864 4,114 Net Margin % 3.0 3.7 3.1 Profit After Tax (Rs m) 918 1,638 2,233

Source: Equitymaster

On the financial front, Jain Resource Recycling reported revenues of Rs 31,050 m for Q4FY26 with a net profit of Rs 663 m.

#2 Eco Recycling

Next on the list is Eco Recycling’s stock.

Eco Recycling is India’s pioneering listed e-waste management and recycling company, established to provide scientific recycling of discarded electrical and electronic equipment.

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The company operates an integrated business model covering the entire e-waste value chain—from collection and logistics to data destruction, dismantling, metal recovery, and disposal.

The company has reported a 3-year sales CAGR of 42.2%, while net profit CAGR is 22.6%.

Financial Highlights of Eco Recycling

FY23 FY24 FY25 Total Revenues (Rs m) 177 280 440 Operating Profit (Rs m) 77 237 334 Net Margin % 34.9 65.0 53.2 Profit After Tax (Rs m) 62 182 234

Source: Equitymaster

On the financial front, the company reported revenues of Rs 186 m in Q4FY26, up from Rs 98 m YoY. Eco Recycling’s net profits were placed at Rs 71 m, up from Rs 22 m YoY.

Eco Recycling is well placed to benefit from India’s rapidly expanding e-waste recycling industry, supported by stricter regulations, rising electronic waste generation, and increasing corporate focus on sustainability. Growth in Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) compliance and opportunities in lithium-ion battery recycling could further strengthen its long-term prospects.

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However, the company faces challenges such as competition, fluctuating metal prices and the need for continuous investment in technology and capacity expansion.

#3 Gravita India

Next on the list is the stock of Gravita India.

Gravita India is one of India’s leading recycling companies. It specialises in converting industrial and consumer waste into value-added products.

The company has reported a 3-year sales CAGR of 20.4%, while net profit CAGR is 28.2%.

The company presently has a capacity of about 4.57 lakh metric ton per annum. According to the management, Gravita India plans to work towards its medium-term target of scaling this up to over 0.8 million metric tons per annum by FY29. This aligns with its focus on building a larger, more diversified recycling company.

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In February 2026, Gravita expanded its lead recycling capacity at Mundra by 80,300 metric ton per annum, taking the total capacity to 145,100 metric ton per annum.

Gravita also plans to establish a copper recycling facility in Mandvi, Gujarat. The project is with an initial capacity of 29,400 metric ton per annum in Phase 1. According to the management the capex for the same is Rs 1,600 m.

Financial Highlights of Gravita India

FY23 FY24 FY25 Total Revenues (Rs m) 28,006 31,608 38,688 Operating Profit (Rs m) 2951 3639 4390 Net Margin % 7.3 7.7 8.1 Profit After Tax (Rs m) 2041 2423 3129

On the financial front, revenue of Gravita India was Rs 42.65 bn a YoY growth of 10%. Consolidated net profit came at Rs 3.79 bn registering a YoY growth of 21% with PAT margins at 8.88%.

Conclusion

Fast-growing recycling stocks can offer attractive long-term opportunities as demand for resource recovery, circular economy solutions, and stricter environmental regulations gathers pace.

However, rapid growth alone does not guarantee strong investment returns. Investors should carefully assess the company’s profitability, execution capabilities, technology, cash flows, valuation, and scalability before investing.

Many recycling businesses remain exposed to commodity price swings, regulatory changes, and project execution risks.

Rather than chasing momentum, focus on companies with sustainable competitive advantages and consistent financial performance. Conduct your own research, evaluate the risks, and ensure the investment aligns with your financial goals and risk tolerance.

Happy investing.

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