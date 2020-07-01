‘People will suffer like demonetisation’: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan on TikTok ban

Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan questions Modi government’s decision to ban TikTok.

Nusrat Jahan TikTok: Actor-turned politician Nusrat Jahan has questioned the Modi government’s decision to ban the hugely popular video-sharing social networking platform TikTok. Jahan is a Trinamool Congress leader and represents the Basirhat seat in the Lok Sabha.

Speaking to reporters in Kolkata, Jahan termed the ban on Chinese apps an impulsive decision by the Modi government. She went on to say that the decision will cause trouble to the public, causing “demonetisation-like sufferings”.

“TikTok is an entertainment app. It is an impulsive decision. What is the strategic plan? What about people who will be unemployed? People will suffer like demonetisation. I don’t have any problem with the ban as it is for national security but who will answer these questions,” she told reporters while taking part in the Ulta Rath Yatra celebration by ISKCON in Kolkata today.

Earlier on Monday, the Centre banned 59 apps with Chinese links, including the hugely-popular TikTok and UC Browser. The government said that these apps were prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the country.

The ban came in the backdrop of a standoff along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh and the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in a violent clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley.

Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said banning apps will not be enough and asserted that China needs to be given a befitting reply.

“It is a subject of the external affairs department, we will support the central government stand…. But, we have to be very aggressive on one hand and on the other, use the diplomatic channel. Only banning a few apps will not be a proper reply, we have to give China a befitting reply,” she had said on Tuesday.