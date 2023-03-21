Parliament Budget Session Live: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha paralysed for the sixth day in a row over Rahul apology, Adani

Budget Session Live: The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will meet again at 11 AM, and one can only hope that it doesn’t gets adjourned within minutes of the proceedings getting started. In a repeat of events since the start of the second leg of the Budget session of Parliament on March 13, both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned without transacting any business due to the protests by the treasury benches against Gandhi for his London remarks and by the Opposition over its demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe (JPC) probe into the Adani issue. It is learnt that Rahul Gandhi has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to allow him to speak in the house over his London remarks as Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said an “unambiguous apology” could end the logjam.

Several opposition parties alleged that the government does not want Parliament to function and is finding ways to divert attention from their demand for a JPC. Leaders of these parties, including the Congress, DMK, RJD, CPI-M, CPI, NCP, JDU, AAP, and Shiv Sena, met in the chamber of Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament House complex this morning and coordinated their strategy on their demand for the JPC.

Live Updates

09:45 (IST) 21 Mar 2023 Parliament Budget Session Live: Rajya Sabha adjourned on Monday The tussle between BJP and the Opposition MPs continued for the sixth day leading to the 10th adjournment of the Rajya Sabha on Monday since the second leg of the Budget Session of Parliament commenced on March 13. Proceedings of the Upper House got disrupted soon after papers were laid on the table as both the treasury and Opposition benches created a ruckus on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's democracy in India remarks in London and over the Adani issue. Minutes after the Rajya Sabha Chairman read that he has received “14 notices under Rule 267 and that nine among those have been received from the Congress”, the ruckus started. Amid the din, the Chairman adjourned the House till 2 pm. The House was further adjourned for the day. 09:42 (IST) 21 Mar 2023 Budget Session: Notice in Lok Sabha Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the “government's failure in constituting a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate Adani Group issue.” 09:41 (IST) 21 Mar 2023 Budget Session: Notices in Rajya Sabha Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari gives suspension of business notice under rule 267 to discuss the “govt's role in promoting business interests of Adani Group.” DMP MP Tiruchi Siva gives suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 and demands discussion on “the Government’s failure to constitute a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate the charges of corporate fraud in the country”. (ANI) 09:38 (IST) 21 Mar 2023 Parliament Budget Session: Welcome to live blog! Hello readers! Welcome to Financial Express Online Live Blog! Catch all live updates on the Parliament Budget Session here.