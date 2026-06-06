The ‘Cockroach Janata Party’ began a massive protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Saturday — demanding the resignation of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The youth-led informal grouping is agitating against multiple issues, including the NEET 2026 paper leak and alleged irregularities in the Central Board of Secondary Education’s On-Screen Marking system.

“Dharmendra Pradhan isteefa do (Dharmendra Pradhan step down). We asked for Make in India, you gave us Leak in India,” protesters could be heard chanting as videos surfaced.

CJP demanded Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan must resign over alleged systemic failures that it links to the NEET‑UG paper leak and broader irregularities in central examination processes. CJP argued that lapses- including paper leaks, administrative mismanagement and vulnerabilities in the CBSE’s On‑Screen Marking system- have undermined the credibility of high‑stakes tests that determine millions of students’ futures.



“With the full backing of the Constitution of India, cockroaches will begin our protest at Jantar Mantar demanding Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation,” the movement’s official handle posted earlier in the day on X ahead of the demonstration.

Permission granted by police! Cockroaches gather at Jantar Mantar — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) June 6, 2026

What were the core demands of Cockroach Janta Party?

Resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan: CJP’s principal demand is the minister’s immediate resignation as political accountability for the alleged examination failures.

Transparent, independent probe: The movement wants an independent, transparent inquiry into the NEET‑UG paper leak, the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and CBSE systems (including OSM) and all administrative lapses.

Restoration of examination integrity: CJP has called for structural reforms to safeguard exam question integrity, strengthen cybersecurity and on‑screen evaluation safeguards, and ensure transparent procurement and distribution processes for exam materials.

Relief and fast redressal for affected candidates: The outfit demands fair remedies for students affected by disruptions- clear timelines for rescheduled exams, timely results, compensation where appropriate and assurance of safe, credible future examinations.

How the CJP protest unfolded and the context?

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke returned from the US to lead a largely youth‑driven, peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar today. Hundreds- mostly school and college students and young professionals- gathered, many wearing cockroach masks and carrying flowers. Dipke urged participants to remain disciplined and peaceful, asking them to bring books and national flags and to treat police personnel with flowers as a gesture of love and peace.

Delhi Police has granted permission for the protest at Jantar Mantar. We can now assemble directly at Jantar Mantar, and no longer need to go to the Parliament Street Police Station, as originally planned. Cockroaches aa rahe hain, Dharmendra Pradhan jaa rahe hain. ✊ — Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) June 6, 2026

Supporting voices and allied demands

Prominent education activist Sonam Wangchuk publicly backed the protest and likely to join the movement soon. Wangchuk earlier warned that he would fast if Abhijeet Dipke were arrested; student groups such as the All India Students’ Association (AISA) have been staging parallel demonstrations demanding accountability in examinations including NEET and CUET. Opposition political leaders have also criticised the Centre’s handling of the exam system, amplifying political pressure on the ministry.

Investigations and government response

The NEET‑UG schedule was rescheduled to June 21 following disruptions tied to the alleged paper leak. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the leak and has made multiple arrests, while senior officials including CBI Director Praveen Sood and NTA Director‑General Abhishek Singh briefed a Parliamentary Standing Committee on progress in the inquiry. The CBSE has said it is addressing reported cybersecurity vulnerabilities in its OSM portal.

Security, permissions and legal background

Delhi Police initially said it had not received formal protest permission but later issued an order granting a one‑time exemption for a demonstration at Jantar Mantar from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm in compliance with Supreme Court (SC) guidelines. More than 1,000 police personnel were placed on deployment across the capital as a precaution, and the force described the situation as very dynamic. A public interest litigation by Save India Foundation sought preventive measures and relocation or stricter regulation of the gathering; the Delhi High Court refused to list the PIL for urgent hearing during the vacation roster.

Why the demand matters?

CJP frames the ministerial resignation demand as a question of political responsibility and institutional credibility. For students and parents, timely, fair and secure examinations are high‑stakes matters affecting careers and livelihoods. By pressing for resignation, independent probes and structural reforms, CJP aims to force immediate accountability, restore public confidence in national testing authorities and catalyse long‑term changes to prevent recurrence of leaks and administrative failures.

“लोग कहते हैं आंदोलन, धरना प्रदर्शन और जुलूस निकालने से क्या होता है ?

इससे यह सिद्ध होता है कि हम जीवित हैं !” सरकार के लिए हम हो सकते हैं कीड़े मकौड़े, लेकिन हम जीवित है और अपने हकों की लड़ाई लड़ने के लिए सक्षम है #cjpprotest pic.twitter.com/pDfenVCHFy — Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) June 6, 2026

CJP has reiterated its commitment to peaceful protest and public mobilisation until it sees concrete action. The movement’s leadership says it will keep pressing for clarity on investigations, reforms to examination systems and accountability at the highest levels. If demands are not addressed, CJP and allied student groups have indicated they will sustain demonstrations and increase pressure on government authorities.