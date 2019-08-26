Now, gram panchayats bite the digital bullet

We will automate and digitise day-to-day work at gram panchayats, engage e-panchayat application and other central and state government applications to create a true digital panchayat,” said CSC SPV CEO Dinesh Tyagi.

Timely and efficient delivery of all State and Central government services and schemes seems to be high on the agenda of various government departments. In a big step towards creating a ‘digital inclusive society’, the Common Service Centre (CSC) SPV has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the ministry of panchayati raj (MoPR) to convert all gram panchayats into ‘digital panchayats’. Besides supporting gram panchayats in data digitisation, CSC will also ensure speedy delivery of all panchayat-level services.

This MoU will also act as a catalyst in promoting Rural BPOs in every gram panchayat. There are over 2.5 lakh gram panchayats in India.

As per the MoU signed last week between MoPR and CSC, Gram Panchayat Bhawans will host CSCs so that all government services and social schemes are made easily available to villagers. CSC will help all gram panchayats to regularly update all ministry of panchayati raj applications and provide online services to gram panchayats. These CSCs in Gram Panchayat Bhawans will regularly update data for all schemes and programmes being run by the Central and state governments.

The MoU will also ensure that CSCs maintain records of all gram panchayats in digital format, besides supporting gram panchayats in conducting various surveys. CSCs will also work as digital literacy centres for all elected representatives of gram panchayats.

“CSCs will ensure creation of digital panchayats by integrating and updating online platform for CSC services, MoPR applications and state level services. We will automate and digitise day-to-day work at gram panchayats, engage e-panchayat application and other central and state government applications to create a true digital panchayat,” said CSC SPV CEO Dinesh Tyagi.

The CSC SPV CEO said that the MoU will also ensure timely and efficient delivery of all state and central services and schemes as CSC will work as point of contact for integration, implementation and delivery of services from other ministries and department from the central and state government.