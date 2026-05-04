Dindigul Natham Election Results 2026 Live:

Candidates Party Status
Alagammal A Naam Tamilar Katchi Awaited
Alex S Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi Awaited
Dhandabani K IND Awaited
Gopal R IND Awaited
Manikandan V IND Awaited
Maria Arockiam S IND Awaited
Murugan K IND Awaited
Murugesan C IND Awaited
Natham Viswanathan R AIADMK Awaited
Rajasekaran P Aanaithinthiya Jananayaka Pathukappu Kazhagam Awaited
Rama Janarthanan S IND Awaited
Ramesh L N Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Awaited
Satham Usain M IND Awaited
Selvakumar K DMK Awaited
Sundar C IND Awaited
Tamilselvan C IND Awaited
Vadivel K IND Awaited
Venkatesan G IND Awaited
Venkatesh P IND Awaited
Vijayakumar S Puthiya Tamilagam Awaited
Vijayakumar S IND Awaited
Counting of votes for the Natham assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 23. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.

Live

What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?

Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.

Tamil Nadu Natham Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details

In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 90.96% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.

Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Natham assembly election results?

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate won from Natham with a margin of 11932 votes.

Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Natham assembly elections?

Natham Assembly Winner Runner-Up Margin(votes)
Candidate Name Natham.R.Viswanathan M.A.Andi Ambalam 11932
Party Name All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Dravida Munetra Kazhagam

Results in Past elections

Year
Party
Candidates Name
2021
AIADMK-flag
Natham.R.Viswanathan
2016
DMK-flag
Andi Ambalam M.a
2011
AIADMK-flag
Viswanathan R

Natham Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Natham Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live

Disclaimer:
The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.