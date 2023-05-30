Nine years of Modi govt: PM says every decision guided by desire to improve people’s lives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that every decision that his government has taken so far has been guided by an unwavering commitment to improve the lives of the people of the country. The Prime Minister’s tweet came as the Bharatiya Janata Party completed nine years of being in power at the Centre with Modi as the Prime Minister.

“Today, as we complete 9 years in service to the nation, I am filled with humility and gratitude. Every decision made, every action taken, has been guided by the desire to improve the lives of people. We will keep working even harder to build a developed India,” the Prime Minister wrote.

Also Read: At 75, India discards British-built Parliament House for a new Made in India

BJP begins mega outreach campaign

The ruling BJP is set to embark on a massive outreach campaign across the nation starting today. The month-long contact campaign to mark the ninth anniversary of the BJP government at the Centre will see the Prime Minister address a rally either on Tuesday or Wednesday. This will be followed by 51 public meetings which will be held by senior members of the party.

The party is also expected to connect with 250 “eminent” families in every Lok Sabha seat besides meetings with different segments of the society including intellectuals, social media influencers and traders. The mass contact programme comes with an eye on the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held less than a year from now.

Also Read: Accomplishments were possible because people elected stable govt: PM Narendra Modi

The BJP, in a series of tweets, congratulated the Prime Minister for completing nine years in office and highlighted the several achievements of the government under his leadership.

“Since 2014, inclusive and holistic development has become quintessential to India’s policy framework, weaving together national growth and aspirations of a billion+ Indians!,” it said.