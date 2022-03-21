Most farmer unions backed legislation: SC-appointed panel on farm laws

The report also revealed that the SC-appointed panel had recommended that the three legislations should not be repealed saying they would be beneficial for farmers.

The Supreme Court-appointed panel, which was formed to review the now-repealed farm laws, has revealed in its report that most of the farmers’ organisations it interacted with supported the legislation. It said that out of the 73 farmer organisations that made submission to the committee, 61 representing 3.3 crore farmers supported the farm laws.

Releasing the report in the national capital, farmer leader and member of the committee Anil Ghanwat said that while the observations of the committee were of little significance now given the fact that the laws have already been repealed, it is significant for policy makers and farmers in general.

The report also revealed that the SC-appointed panel had recommended that the three legislations should not be repealed saying they would be beneficial for farmers. The three-member committee had also suggested many changes in the laws, including giving freedom to states to make Minimum Support Price (MSP) system legal.