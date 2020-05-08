Maharashtra MLC election 2020: BJP candidate list out for May 21 polls, 4 contenders named

BJP has released the list of 4 candidates for May 21 MLC elections in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra MLC election 2020:The Bharatiya Janata party has released the list of four candidates for the MLC election in Maharashtra. The saffron party has fielded Pravin Datke, Gopichand Padalkar, Ajit Gopchade, and Ranjit Singh Mohite Patil. Pravin is the chief of the party’s Nagpur unit.

The polling will be held on May 21 to fill the 9 seats that are lying vacant. These seats fell vacant on April 24 and the elections were withheld due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Election Commission decided to hold the polls following a request made by Maharashtra Governor Bhagar Singh Koshyari.

The last date for filing nominations is May 11 and the polling will take place on May 21. Counting will be done on the same day.

The BJP has 105 MLAs and enjoys the support of 14 others in the 288-member Legislative Assembly. The saffron party needs 116 votes to get its all four candidates elected to the Upper House of the state legislature which has 78 chairs.

The ruling Shiv Sena has finalised candidatures of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and senior leader Neelam Gorhe.

While Gorhe is the sitting deputy chairman of the Legislative Council, getting elected to either Houses of the state legislature is a Constitutional obligation for Uddhav Thackeray. He is currently not an elected member and heads and alliance government comprising Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP. Uddhav’s election to the Legislative Council looks almost certain. He will become only the second member from his clan to become a legislator. His son Aaditya Thackeray had made debut as an MLA in the assembly elections held in last year. He hold the Tourism portfolio in the MVA government.

The NCP and the Congress have not released the list of nominees for the elections yet. The Maha Vikas Aghadi has 154 MLAs (Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44).