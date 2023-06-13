Kurukshetra: Farmers continue protest on Day 2, demand MSP for sunflower seeds

Farmers reassembled in Haryana’s Kurukshetra on Tuesday, a day after they decided to launch a stir against the government, demanding Minimum Support Price for sunflower seeds and the release of farm leaders of the Bharatiya Kisan Union from custody.

The demonstration took place at Pipli town in the Kurukshetra district of Haryana where a mahapanchayat was held to amplify their concerns and rally support for their cause.

The farmers’ primary demands revolve around the release of their detained comrades and the implementation of MSP for sunflower seeds.

Rakesh Tikait, BKU leader and a key figure leading the protest, reiterated these points, stating, “We have only two demands: release the farmers who were detained and start purchasing sunflower seeds at MSP. We are ready to hold discussions with the government.”

The mahapanchayat witnessed a notable turnout, with farmers from across the region converging to express their grievances and fight for their rights.

Following the mahapanchayat, protesting farmers blocked the Delhi-Chandigarh National Highway over their demands.

Additionally, the event saw the participation of Bajrang Punia, an Olympic medal-winning wrestler, who has recently been vocal about the need to address issues within the Wrestling Federation of India.

Farmers are advocating for a fair price that would provide them with a reasonable income for their produce and enable them to sustain their livelihoods. The absence of an MSP for sunflower seeds has been a matter of concern for the farming community, leading to persistent protests and demonstrations.