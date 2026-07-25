Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday posted another selfie-style video on social media, thanking young people for watching his previous message on the NEET paper leak issue and for sending insightful suggestions.

“Last night, I got the chance to connect with you. Thank you for the way you responded to my earlier video, with constructive suggestions,” Modi said in the new video. “This bond of affection will continue. Our connection will only grow stronger from here. Thank you, thank you, friends,” he added.

The message was aimed at acknowledging the large number of young people who engaged with his earlier post and shared feedback.

The latest post follows Modi’s selfie video released on Thursday night, in which he addressed concerns over the NEET paper leak controversy and outlined the Centre’s plans to strengthen the examination system. That video was shared amid nationwide protests over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination and growing demands for reforms.

The video came a day after Modi’s first selfie video on examination reforms went viral. After the first video, his social media account reportedly added around 1 million new Instagram followers overnight.

As of Friday, Modi’s Instagram account shows 102 million followers.

The first viral video was followed by a series of government measures aimed at strengthening the examination system. The Union Cabinet approved amendments to the anti-paper leak law, proposing stricter punishment for offenders.

The National Testing Agency also initiated a major overhaul, including the removal of dozens of officials, as part of broader reforms to restore confidence in the conduct of competitive examinations.