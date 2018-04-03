Karnataka Assembly polls: 16 FIRs registered as EC steps up vigil; Rs 1.21 crore cash, 2.46 kg gold seized

Representational pic – Rs 1.21 crore seized by EC in poll-bound Karnataka

Ahead of the May 12 elections in Karnataka to elect a new Assembly, incidents of the use of money power by various factions to persuade voters has come to light on a large scale. According to the Election Commission, poll body officials have so far seized Rs 1.21 crore in cash, 2.46 kg gold and other valuables across the state. An official said that as much as Rs 1,21,47,570 in cash, 139 litres of liquor and gold worth Rs 49.17 lakh have been seized by the poll body after the model code of conduct came into force on March 27, the day the election schedule was announced. The seizure also includes 160 laptops and 8 vehicles.

In just last 24 hours, state Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar informed that over Rs 8.5 lakh in cash and 5 vehicles have been seized.

A total of 16 FIRs have been registered for violating the model code of conduct. Also, one FIR was registered filed for misuse of government vehicles and two for violation of law pertaining to the use of loudspeakers, the EC official said without mentioning the number of persons named in the FIR.

The Excise Department has seized 2,675 litres of liquor, according to news agency IANS.

With the model code of conduct in effect, the government is barred from making use of vehicles for election-related works including campaigning. It also prohibits the use of loudspeakers between 10 pm and 6 am for rallies. The poll code also bans carrying of licensed arms, as a result 31,982 arms across the state have been deposited.

In the southern state, the EC has stationed a total of 1,156 squads and 1,255 surveillance teams to ensure political parties adhere to the model code of conduct.

The Election Commission has set a limit of Rs 28 lakh for each candidate for the purpose of campaigning.

Yesterday, the Congress party had approached the Election Commission against the BJP’s decision to announce Rs 5 lakh compensation to the family of a deceased contending that it was a violation of the model code of conduct.