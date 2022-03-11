Karhal Election Result 2022: Akhilesh Yadav leads BJP’s SP Singh Baghel by over over 50,000 votes

Akhilesh Yadav Election Results 2022, Karhal Election Result 2022 Live News: The seat has been a Yadav bastion where the Samajwadi Party has lost just once since 1992.

Akhilesh Yadav Election Result 2022, Karhal Akhilesh Yadav Election Result 2022: The BJP was leading in over 260 seats while its arch rival Samajwadi Party ahead on around 127 seats even as counting was underway for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The trends clearly suggest a clear victory for the BJP and a second straight term for Yogi Adityanath as chief minister — breaking a 37-year-old record in the electorally crucial state. Karhal seat is considered as a stronghold of the Samajwadi Party.

According to the Election Commission, the Karhal seat has a total of 3.71 lakh voters, which includes 1.25 lakh Yadavs and 18,000 Muslims. It has been a Yadav bastion where the Samajwadi Party has lost just once since 1992. Baghel has been the former PSO of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and is currently the BJP MP from Agra. Baghel began his political innings under the guidance of Mulayam Singh Yadav. He was elected thrice as a Samajwadi Party MP from Jaleswar Lok Sabha seat before moving to the Bahujan Samaj Party.

Karhala Constituency Election Result Live Updates, Karhal Election Result 2022 LIVE: Akhilesh Yadav faces challenge from BJP’s SP Singh Baghel

16:37 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Akhilesh Yadav leading by over 50,000 votes Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav continues to maintain a sizeable lead against BJP Union Minister SP Singh Baghel. He is currently leading by over 50,000 votes.