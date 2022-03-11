Karhal Election Result 2022: Akhilesh Yadav leads BJP’s SP Singh Baghel by over over 50,000 votes

Akhilesh Yadav Election Result 2022, Karhal Akhilesh Yadav Election Result 2022: The BJP was leading in over 260 seats while its arch rival Samajwadi Party ahead on around 127 seats even as counting was underway for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The trends clearly suggest a clear victory for the BJP and a second straight term for Yogi Adityanath as chief minister — breaking a 37-year-old record in the electorally crucial state. Karhal seat is considered as a stronghold of the Samajwadi Party.
According to the Election Commission, the Karhal seat has a total of 3.71 lakh voters, which includes 1.25 lakh Yadavs and 18,000 Muslims. It has been a Yadav bastion where the Samajwadi Party has lost just once since 1992. Baghel has been the former PSO of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and is currently the BJP MP from Agra. Baghel began his political innings under the guidance of Mulayam Singh Yadav. He was elected thrice as a Samajwadi Party MP from Jaleswar Lok Sabha seat before moving to the Bahujan Samaj Party.
Karhala Constituency Election Result Live Updates, Karhal Election Result 2022 LIVE: Akhilesh Yadav faces challenge from BJP’s SP Singh Baghel
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav continues to maintain a sizeable lead against BJP Union Minister SP Singh Baghel. He is currently leading by over 50,000 votes.
Later, he joined the BJP before the 2017 state polls and became an MLA from Tundla. He joined the Yogi Adiyanath government as a Cabinet minister from 2017 to 2019 when he fought the Lok Sabha election from the reserved Agra seat. He is presently serving as a minister of state for Law and Justice in the Union cabinet.
Akhilesh Yadav faces a litmus test as he is contesting the Assembly polls for the first time. Political observers believe that Yadav chose to contest from Karhal over Azamgarh because the seat is considered safe for the Samajwadi Party.
While the contest in Karhal is seen as a direct contest between Yadav and Baghel, the BSP has fielded Kuldeep Narayan who has been the party’s Mainpuri district chief for seven years. The Congress, meanwhile, has pitted Gyanvati Yadav.