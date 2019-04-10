Jallianwala Bagh massacre: British PM Theresa May stops short of apology, says ‘deeply regrets’ tragedy

(Source: Reuters)

Calling Jallianwala Bagh tragedy a shameful scar on British Indian history, UK Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday conveyed “deep regret” for the massacre by British troops in India in 1919. However, May stopped short of issuing a formal apology for the massacre.

As India marks the 100th anniversary of the killings this year, May addressed the British parliament, “We deeply regret what happened and the suffering caused.”

Leader of the main opposition in the UK parliament, Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn appealed for “a full, clear and unequivocal apology”.

On April 13, 1919, British troops had opened fire on thousands of unarmed protesters in Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar. As per the colonial-era records, nearly 400 people died in Punjab’s Amritsar when soldiers started firing on men, women and children who were in an enclosed area. However, as per Indian records, the estimated death toll was closer to 1,000.

Former British prime minister David Cameron had described the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy as “deeply shameful” during his India visit in the 2013. However, he also did not issue a formal apology.