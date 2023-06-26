India weather LIVE Updates: Flashfloods in Himachal’s Mandi, Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked

The monsoon has made swift progress and reached most parts of the country, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, northeast India, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttarakhand, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh and Haryana, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The incessant rain and cloudburst in areas of Himachal Pradesh, including Bagi and Mandi, have led to flashfloods. The Mandi-Kullu National Highway has been blocked following the continuous downpour, as announced by the Mandi district police in a public notice on Sunday.The Chandigarh-Manali highway was also blocked after a landslide. In Uttarakhand, two people were killed in rain-related incidents as heavy showers lashed parts of the state on Sunday.

Live Updates

12:41 (IST) 26 Jun 2023 Very heavy rainfall likely in Maharashtra in next 48 hours An India Meteorological Department (IMD) official on Sunday said that the coastal region, including Mumbai and Madhya Maharashtra, is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours. The synoptic situations such as a low-pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal, cyclonic circulation over the Kutch region of Gujarat and an active trough spread over Maharashtra to coastal Karnataka would bring heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours over Konkan including Mumbai and Madhya Maharashtra, the official said. Mumbai and its suburbs received heavy rains in the last 24 hours, resulting in water-logging at various places and affecting vehicular movement on some roads. 12:38 (IST) 26 Jun 2023 Weather live updates: Advisory to Char Dham pilgrims in Uttarakhand Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the disaster control room in Dehradun to review the situation and advised Char Dham pilgrims to proceed on their journey only after taking a weather update. The weather office has forecast intense spells of rain at isolated places in Nainital, Champawat, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Dehradun, Tehri and Pauri districts on Sunday. “I appeal to the devotees that in case the weather turns bad, they should stop their yatra and follow the forecast of the Meteorological department,” he said. 12:11 (IST) 26 Jun 2023 Heavy rains trigger landslide in Himachal Pradesh, highway blocked Heavy rains triggered a landslide on a stretch of the Chandigarh-Manali highway in Himachal Pradesh on Monday morning, blocking the road between Mandi and Kullu. Hundreds of commuters were stranded near Aut in Mandi following the incident, officials said. https://twitter.com/PTI_News/status/1673179476270669826