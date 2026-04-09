In a significant diplomatic development, India’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma, met with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman‘s defense advisor, retired Brigadier General AKM Shamshul Islam, to bolster bilateral defense cooperation. This meeting signals a rapid reset in ties following the ouster of the Yunus interim government, which had strained relations with New Delhi through confrontational policies and radical influences.

Resetting ties after Yunus Government

Relations between India and Bangladesh hit rock bottom during the Yunus administration after Sheikh Hasina’s ouster. The interim regime adopted an adversarial stance toward India, amplifying tensions. However, Tarique Rahman’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secured a landslide victory in February elections, prompting swift moves to repair bridges. The high-profile meeting underscores Dhaka‘s renewed commitment to New Delhi, rooted in shared history.

Key discussions at Dhaka cantonment

The four-member Indian delegation, led by Verma, held talks at the Armed Forces Division in Dhaka Cantonment, as confirmed by Bangladesh’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). Verma emphasised the “unbreakable bond” forged during the 1971 Liberation War, highlighting continuous growth in bilateral relations. Both sides reviewed defense collaboration mechanisms, including joint consultations, training exchanges, capacity-building initiatives, and institutional visits.

High Commissioner Pranay Verma called on H.E. Brig. Gen. (Retd.) Dr. A.K.M Shamsul Islam, Defence Advisor to the Hon’ble Prime Minister of Bangladesh on 08 April 2026. They underlined the importance of sustained development of India-Bangladesh ties, and affirmed the unshakeable… pic.twitter.com/impjiuavwH — India in Bangladesh (@ihcdhaka) April 9, 2026

Talks covered shared security challenges, with agreement to collaborate for regional peace, security and stability. Strengthening defense ties was framed as a vital pillar of the overall relationship. This defense dialogue follows Pranay Verma’s Monday (April 6) meeting with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, where they discussed broader bilateral engagement. Rahman had previously affirmed Bangladesh’s high priority on ties with India. The session preceded Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman’s visit to New Delhi by a day, indicating synchronised diplomatic momentum.

India-Bangladesh ties gain momentum

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman engaged in crucial discussions with top Indian leaders during his visit to New Delhi, marking a pivotal recalibration of bilateral relations. Accompanied by Prime Minister’s Foreign Affairs Advisor Humaiun Kabir and High Commissioner Riaz Hamidullah, Rahman met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval the previous evening.

The meetings emphasised advancing ties in multiple dimensions, covering trade, energy, security, and regional connectivity. Both sides addressed key international issues, reflecting shared strategic interests. Rahman outlined the BNP government’s “Bangladesh First” foreign policy under Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, grounded in mutual trust, respect, and reciprocal benefits—a clear departure from the tensions of the prior Yunus interim regime.

Rahman expressed thanks to India for apprehending suspects in the assassination of Shaheed Osman Hadi. The two nations agreed to expedite their repatriation to Bangladesh per the existing extradition treaty, reinforcing judicial cooperation and signaling deeper people-to-people ties rooted in Bangladesh’s founding history.