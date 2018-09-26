I am apolitical person, not bound by political limitations: Baba Ramdev on his support to parties in 2019 elections



Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Wednesday cleared the air on whether he will campaign for any political party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2019. In a clear indication that he may not back any political party in 2019 general elections, Ramdev said that he was not bound by political limitations and mother India is his first priority.

Expressing his views on this, Baba Ramdev told ANI, “I am an apolitical person, I am not bound by political limitations, Mother India is my first priority and my work is my religion. So, my only focus is that.”

Baba Ramdev’s remarks came months after BJP President Amit Shah met yoga guru and sought his support for the next general elections. The BJP President’s meeting was part of the saffron party’s contact for support campaign.

Shah tweeted about the meeting and said: “I met yoga guru Swami Ramdev as part of ‘Sampark for Samarthan’ programme and informed him about the Narendra Modi-led government’s achievements and public welfare policies in its four years of rule.”

This is the second time when yoga guru has reiterated that he would not campaign for the BJP. Earlier this month, Ramdev had categorically said that he would not campaign for the BJP. “I have withdrawn politically. I am with all the parties and I am independent,” he had said while responding to a question at NDTV Yuva Conclave.

In 2014, Ramdev had openly supported the BJP and its then prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi.