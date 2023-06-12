Haryana protest: Why are farmers blocking roads, marching to Kurukshetra?

Kurukshetra, Haryana: Farmers from various parts of Haryana gathered in Kurukshetra to hold a mahapanchayat to voice their demands for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for sunflower seeds and the release of members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU). The farmers, on their tractors, took to the roads in the city, attempting to block a major thoroughfare as a sign of protest and to draw attention to their cause.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, however, said that their intention was not to disrupt traffic flow, saying, “We are not blocking the highway. It is not right; highways should not be blocked.”

Also Read: Haryana farmers protest: Farmers begin march to Delhi after Mahapanchayat, traffic disrupted on Delhi-Chandigarh highway

The farmers’ primary demands revolve around the release of their detained comrades and the implementation of the MSP for sunflower seeds.

Tikait reiterated these points, stating, “We have only two demands: release the farmers who were detained and start purchasing sunflower seeds at MSP. We are ready to hold discussions with the government.”

By expressing a willingness to engage in dialogue, the farmers hope to find a peaceful resolution to their issues.

Also Read: Will meet President, final decision on agitation tomorrow: Rakesh Tikait after Mahapanchayat on wrestlers’ protest

#WATCH | We have only two demands, release the farmers who were detained and start purchasing sunflower seeds at MSP. We are ready to hold discussions with the government: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait in Haryana's Kurukshetra pic.twitter.com/nIsXzCNE3g — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2023

The Kisan Mahapanchayat in Kurukshetra has garnered widespread support from various sectors of society. Wrestler Bajrang Punia, who comes from a farming background, expressed solidarity with the farmers.

Punia stated, “We have come here to support the farmers. Even we come from farmer families. We will stand with the farmers who are standing on the roads. We have supported farmers even during the farmers’ protest, and we will keep supporting them.”

The demand for the MSP for sunflower seeds is not a standalone issue. It is part of the larger narrative surrounding the welfare and rights of farmers in India. The issue of MSP has been a significant point of contention, with farmers advocating for fixed and remunerative crop prices.