Gangster Act: Deputy commissioners can now order attachment of properties, Yogi govt approves changes

By: |
February 16, 2021 12:05 PM

The state cabinet has approved the proposal to allow deputy commissioners to attach properties of gangsters in their area. Uttar Pradesh has two commissionrates — Noida and Lucknow. So, this fresh move will only affect cases in these jurisdictions.

Yogi Adityanath

 

The Uttar Pradesh government of Yogi Adityanath has now given powers to deputy commissioner rank officers to order attachment of property in cases registered under the UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act. So far, this power was vested only with the Commissioner of Police and district magistrates. Now, the state cabinet has approved the proposal to allow deputy commissioners to attach properties of gangsters in their area. Uttar Pradesh has two commissionrates — Noida and Lucknow. So, this fresh move will only affect cases in these jurisdictions.

The UP Gangster Act allows the authority concerned to attach properties of gangsters who it believes have acquired any property, whether movable or immovable, as a result of the commission of an offence triable under this Act.

The Yogi government has been cracking down on gangsters operating out of the state ever since it came to power in 2017. In the past few years, the Yogi government has attached and demolished a number of properties acquired illegally by gangsters.

In August 2020, the government demolished two illegal buildings owned by gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in Lucknow’s posh Dalibagh area. Mrityunjay Kumar, media adviser to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, said that the state police had demolished illegal property of gangster Mukhtar Ansari and all the expenses for the demolition will be realised by the Yogi government from the gangster.

“Criminals should either give up crime or be ready to face such tough decisions,” he said in a tweet.

