Farm laws will come back, else genuine farmers will send this govt packing: BJPMP Suresh Gopi

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Gopi on Wednesday said that farm laws, which were repealed by the Centre in December last year, will be back as “genuine farmers” want them.

“I am a BJP man…am extremely angry over the withdrawal of the farm laws. Whether you like it or not, I would say the farm laws will come back. Genuine farmers will demand them. I am sure they will come back. Otherwise, the farmers will send this government packing,” the actor-turned-politician said while inaugurating Vishnu celebrations.

The Supreme Court-appointed panel, which was formed to review the now-repealed farm laws, had last month revealed in its report that most of the farmers’ organisations it interacted with supported the legislation. It said that out of the 73 farmer organisations that made submission to the committee, 61 representing 3.3 crore farmers supported the farm laws.

Releasing the report, farmer leader and member of the committee Anil Ghanwat had said that while the observations of the committee were of little significance now given the fact that the laws have already been repealed, it was significant for policy makers and farmers in general.

After the Centre withdrawing the farm laws following a 13-month-long protest by the farmers at Delhi borders, several opposition leaders have claimed that the Centre will bring back the legislations after the elections in five states, where the BJP retained power in four states.

On November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation announced the withdrawal of the three farm laws, saying the government could not convince protesting farmers about the benefits of the agriculture sector reforms.

The three laws — Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act — were repealed.

The repealing of the three farm legislations was one of the key demands of around 40 farmer unions protesting against these reforms at Delhi borders. The protest started at the fag-end of November 2020 and ended after Parliament repealed the three laws. The legislations had come into force in June 2020 and was repealed in November 2021.