‘Do I look like a dacoit to you?’: Shivraj Singh hits back at Kamal Nath on booth-capturing allegations

Pointing towards the Superintendent of Police and District Collector, the chief minister said that no one doing wrong work will be spared and there will be no terror.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today hit back at Congress leader Kamal Nath over the latter’s allegations related to booth capturing and buying votes. Addressing a rally in the Bundelkhand region, Shivraj Singh Chouhan asked Kamal Nath whether he knows the people of the region.

“No one in the world can bid for the people of Prithvipur and Bundelkhand. Where have you come from, Kamal Nath? Don’t you know Madhya Pradesh? Don’t you know Bundelkhand? Don’t you know the people of Prithvipur, Kamal Nath? They are people who live with self-respect and dignity. They will choose to remain empty stomach but will not bow their heads. Don’t know what all he was speaking. ‘It (booth) was looted..’ Am I a thief or dacoit? Does ‘Mama’ appear a dacoit to you? Tell me….If people have not voted for you, what should we do?…One thing that we have done is that we have penalised those looting people,” said Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Pointing towards the Superintendent of Police and District Collector, the chief minister said that no one doing wrong work will be spared and there will be no terror (of gundas). He said that there will be people’s rule and everyone will get justice. “We will serve the people. Even today, I have not come empty-handed here,” said CM Chouhan.

Former CM and Congress leader Kamal Nath had accused the BJP of capturing booths and use of money power to influence voters during the recently held byelections. The bypolls were held for the Khandwa Lok Sabha seat and three assembly seats of Raigaon, Jobat and Prithvipur. While the BJP had won Jobat, Prithvipur and Khandwa seats, the Congress only won the Raigaon seat.