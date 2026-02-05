Investigation into the death of industrialist CJ Roy took a fresh turn this week as the Karnataka Police unearthed details of mental distress and a business crisis. The Chairman of Confident Group had passed away on January 30 — an apparent suicide amid Income Tax raids on his premises.

Did CJ Roy have clinical depression?

According to a Manorama report, the Karnataka police SIT is now investigating the possibility of mental health issues. The team reportedly received information that Roy had sought treatment for depression at a prominent hospital in Bengaluru. Family members reportedly told the probe agency that he had been getting medical aid for over four months amid multiple crises on the personal and business front. Some projects of the Confident Group had reportedly faced setbacks, and investors kept asking for their money back in other cases.

The probe team is reportedly investigating the reasons why Roy might have sought treatment for depression. It is also collecting evidence in Kochi and examining the transactions of the Confidant Group in Kerala to understand what might have led to the Income Tax raids. Roy had insisted on many occasions that his projects were implemented without any loans. The SIT is now trying to understand how he found the money for major works without the involvement of banks.

Family alleges pressure from Income Tax Department

Members of his family have claimed that the late industrialist had been facing pressure from the Income Tax Department at the time of his death. An Unnatural Death Report (UDR) has been registered at Ashok Nagar Police Station in connection with the death. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vajayan also wrote to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday seeking a judicial inquiry.

“All those things will be known after the investigation is complete. Before the investigation, we cannot say any specific reason…I know he (Vijayan) has written a letter, but I don’t know the content. Let’s wait and see what they decide. The IT department comes under Nirmala Sitharaman. Whether she will order a judicial probe or any other probe, we don’t know,” Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Tuesday.

