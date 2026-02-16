With the much awaited AI Impact Summit 2026 starting today in the national capital, the Delhi Police has issued a comprehensive traffic advisory. With several Heads of State, global tech leaders, and ministers descending upon Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, significant restrictions will be in place until February 20.

Delhi Police has issued a detailed advisory warning of congestion during peak office hours, particularly around the ITO–Pragati Maidan–Mathura Road corridor. With CBSE board examinations also set to begin from February 17, authorities have asked students and office-goers to leave early and rely on Metro services where possible.

Traffic Advisory for 16th February! Delegates attending #IndiaAIImpactSummit2026 at Bharat Mandapam and Sushma Swaraj Bhawan are advised to use public transport due to limited parking and revised gate access. Please plan your arrival as per the updated entry protocols and… pic.twitter.com/KkH2jRpybl — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) February 15, 2026

Congested zones: Areas to avoid

The Delhi Police has designated the entire New Delhi District as a Controlled Area from February 16 to 20. Entry of heavy and medium goods vehicles is restricted, and local movement will be regulated.

While no roads are completely closed, “regulated movement” and brief halts of up to 30 minutes are expected during VVIP convoys. Commuters should avoid or expect heavy delays on routes linked with the following regions:

Central Delhi: Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, C-Hexagon, Subramania Bharti Marg, and Rajesh Pilot Marg.

VVIP Corridors: Sardar Patel Marg, Shanti Path, Janpath, Akbar Road, and Mother Teresa Crescent.

Hotel Hubs: Congestion is expected near The Oberoi, Taj Mahal Hotel, ITC Maurya, and Le Meridien.

Key corridors, including Ring Road between Brar Square and AIIMS, NH-48 from Rangpuri to Dhaula Kuan, Rao Tula Ram Marg, Aurobindo Marg (AIIMS U-turn stretch), and routes around Connaught Place, will also face diversions and movement controls.

The advisory also said that Bhairon Marg and Mathura Road will be restricted areas, and vehicles will not be allowed during route movement. Movement to the Indira Gandhi International airport will also witness disruption.

Suggested routes

Traffic movement to the Indira Gandhi International Airport will be facilitated via NH-48, Rao Gajraj Singh Marg, UER-I and Sector-22 Dwarka Tunnel, depending on the terminal.

For those travelling to New Delhi, Old Delhi, and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations, the advisory lists multiple suggested routes via Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, Raj Ghat, ISBT Kashmiri Gate, and Vande Mataram Marg, among others.

The Delhi Metro will remain the most reliable mode of transport. All stations will remain open, though some gates at ‘Supreme Court’ and ‘Central Secretariat’ may be closed temporarily for security.

With the summit coinciding with the school board exams, the Delhi Police has issued a specific appeal to parents and students. While school buses are generally permitted, sudden diversions during VIP convoys could cause delays.

Students are requested to leave home at least 45–60 minutes earlier than usual. In an effort to assist the nearly 3,000 students appearing at 10 specific exam centers located directly on VIP routes till February 20, the Delhi Traffic Police has deployed dedicated nodal officers to ensure students are not held up by convoys.

Essential services, including medical emergency vehicles, will be provided uninterrupted passage throughout the city. The police has urged commuters to follow traffic advisories and plan their travel in advance, especially during peak hours.