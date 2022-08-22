Delhi Mahapanchayat: Security beefed up as farm leaders throng Jantar Mantar; Section 144 imposed

Security has been beefed up in the border areas in Delhi as the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and farmers’ unions march towards the Jantar Mantar in the national capital to hold a Mahapanchayat from 11 am today, in order to demand justice for kin of victims killed in Lakhimpur Kheri incident last year and the release of jailed farm law protesters, among others.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been imposed in Delhi and police forces have been deployed in heavy numbers at the border areas at Ghazipur on the Delhi-Meerut expressway, Singhu and Tikri, which were also the epicenter of the protests against the farm laws.

Also Read: First meeting of Committee on MSP to be held on Aug 22

Delhi | Farmers begin arriving at Jantar Mantar to stage a protest against unemployment, amid heavy police and security presence



Police have heightened security at the three border entry points to Delhi at Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri pic.twitter.com/cjzH2xGccE — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2022

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait was detained by the Delhi police at the Ghazipur entry point a day ahead of today’s agitation.

Also Read: Rakesh Tikait breaks silence on ink-attack: ‘Black ink, deadly attack can’t suppress voice of farmers’

Claiming that the Delhi Police, working under the instructions of the BJP-led Central government, won’t be able to stop the farmers from protesting, Tikait took to Twitter and wrote, “The Delhi Police working at the behest of the government cannot suppress the voice of the farmers. This arrest will bring a new revolution. This struggle will continue till the last breath. Won’t stop, won’t get tired, won’t bow down.”

Here are the top developments:

– The Kisan mahapanchayat is slated to begin at 11 am at Jantar Mantar. Nearly 5,000 people are expected at the protest site.

– The protests will continue despite a failure to obtain the requisite permission from the Delhi Police for continuing with them. “We have made adequate arrangements to ensure that the law and order is maintained and there is no loss of life and property,” Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak told news agency PTI.

– The two major demands of the protesters — unemployment, release of jailed protesters and the arrest of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, whose son Ashish was allegedly involved and is the top accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident. The protesters have also demanded legislation on Minimum Support Price (MSP), the revocation of the Electricity Amendment Bill 2022 among many others.

Delhi | Farmers' protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against unemployment, today



Heavy security is deployed at the protest site and at border entry points to Delhi pic.twitter.com/sEMsovDIdp — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2022

– The protests are being led by the SKM, which is an umbrella group of 40 farm organisations.

– Barricades have been put around the protest site at the Jantar Mantar. Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda told news agency PTI, “Personnel usually remain deployed at Jantar Mantar but on Monday, we have deployed additional forces in view of the ‘mahapanchayat’.”

Delhi | Traffic piles up near the Ghazipur border as police put up checkpoints at the border, ahead of call by farmers for protest at Jantar Mantar today pic.twitter.com/dYJaiK9mQb — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2022

– Traffic movement is expected to remain slow at the border areas in the NCR regions of Noida and Ghaziabad. The traffic police has issued an advisory and asked commuters to avoid Tolstoy Marg, Sansad Marg, Janpath Road, Ashoka Road, Outer Circle Connaught Place, Baba Kharak Singh Marg and Pandit Pant Marg due to the farmers’ agitation.