Bihar election 2020: Nitish Kumar to kick off poll campaign with virtual rally on September 6

Nitish Kumar to launch poll campaign of JD(U) on September 6.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is all set to sound the poll bugle in the state for the upcoming Assembly elections. Nitish, also the national president of the Janata Dal (United), will launch the poll campaign by addressing a virtual rally on September 6.

his would be Nitish’s first virtual meet ahead of the October-November elections and comes in the midst of the twin challenges of coronavirus and floods.

The party said that Nitish Kumar will address the people via digital medium and district units have been asked to ensure huge participation. The party has been engaged for the last one month in canvassing people’s support for Nitish’s rally. Kumar himself has been holding meetings and talking to party leaders to enthuse ground workers.

Nitish’s rally was earlier scheduled for August 7 but was cancelled in view of floods in the state and the worsening coronavirus situation.

According to minister Ashok Choudhary, the digital platform to be used by Nitish Kumar to launch the party’s campaign has been developed by IIT, Patna students. He said that Nitish will launch the platform for public use on September 2.

Meanwhile, reports are doing the rounds that Lok Janshakti Party was mulling to go solo in the polls even after BJP president JP Nadda’s clarification on Sunday that the NDA (JDU, BJP and LJP in Bihar) will contest elections together under Nitish Kumar’s leadership.

Nitish, who has been at the helm of state affairs since 2005, barring a period of 10 months from May 2014 to February 2015, will seek a fourth consecutive win when the state goes to the polls.