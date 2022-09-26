On camera, Assam Congress workers come to blows over Bharat Jodo Yatra – WATCH

In yet another incident related to the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leaders on Monday engaged in fisticuffs in Assam’s Dhubri town over who gets to lead the march in the state. The fight, which was captured on camera, erupted in the presence of senior Congress leaders.

After state party members had gathered to decide on the course of action during the Assam leg of the Bharat Jodo march, a heated argument broke out between two factions over who will be leading the march at the district level. When words failed, the leaders turned against each other, resulting in a physical fight.

#WATCH | Assam: Clash b/w two groups of Congress workers broke out during a meeting held at Rajiv Bhawan in Assam's Dhubri district on Monday. The meeting was organized to discuss the Bharat Jodo Yatra to be started in the state from November 1. pic.twitter.com/LEFQ4jdrie — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2022

The video shows chaotic scenes at the meeting room at Rajiv Bhawan where leaders clashed against each other. The Assam leg of the Bharat Jodo Yata will start from November 1. The situation inside the meeting hall took a violent turn when a group made several allegations against the district chief. There is no clarity on the result of the meeting.

“During a discussion on Bharat Jodo Yatra, a group raised allegations against the Congress district president. When they raised their issues some of our party workers opposed it and such an untoward incident happened,” Congress MLA Wazed Ali Choudhary, who was also present there, was quoted as saying to news agency ANI.

Claiming that there is no dissent among the members of the district unit of the party, Choudhary told ANI, “Congress is not divided, we are united. There’re some misconceptions. A group raised allegations against dist Congress president. We told them that we’ll discuss the matter & resolve it in case of any wrongdoing.”



Earlier this month, few Congress youth workers in Kerala had attacked and beaten up a vendor in Kollam as they refused to pay Rs 2,000 for Bharat Jodo Yatra. Instead when the vendor managed to pay only Rs 500, the workers allegedly threatened to kill the workers and destroyed the shop.