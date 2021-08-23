Upward Trajectory: 200% rise in enrolment in upskilling and reskilling courses

For IT/software development companies, upskilling is almost a necessity.

From 2019 to 2021, there has been 200% year-wise growth in the number of professionals opting for upskilling and reskilling courses on Intellipaat, the online professional training provider.

The platform’s latest findings noted that the top four courses opted by professionals for upskilling and reskilling are data science & AI, cloud, programming and analytics, and a majority of learners come from metro cities. Upskilling and reskilling courses are relevant for growth in almost all industries as a majority of businesses are evolving and integrating technology into their operations. For IT/software development companies, upskilling is almost a necessity.

Key findings

—More number of male professionals (70%) are opting for data science & AI courses. Those who took up these courses reported 60% hike in salary and position. Professionals from different fields including testing/Java developer, .NET technology, web developer and Python developers are taking up these courses to become data science professionals or data engineers or data analysts.

—By opting for courses teaching cloud, professionals reported a hike of 55% in their salary and position. With maximum participation by male candidates (80%), these courses tend to help professionals to switch to careers ranging from DevOps engineers, AWS architects, cloud engineers, Azure engineers, cloud architects, application architects, and so on.

—Programming courses have also been opted for primarily by male professionals (70%). Those who took up these courses successfully switched their career to application managers, architects and programmers with a salary and position hike of 35%, Intellipaat said.

—Courses in analytics helped professionals become BI consultants, analysts, research analysts and BI architects with a 50% hike in salary and position. Those who took up these courses were from either of these backgrounds—freshers, programmers, MBA students, CAs and non-IT professionals. Yet again, more male candidates opted for these courses (60%).

Diwakar Chittora, founder, Intellipaat, said that with technology rapidly transforming the world of business and creating new opportunities for professionals, an increasing number of people are opting for suitable courses to learn new skills and enhance their competencies. “Most professionals who have opted for upskilling courses continue to grow their skills. With 85-95% professionals satisfied with their upgraded skills, we can expect a sharp rise in the number of people opting for such courses in the future,” he said.