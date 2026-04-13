CBSE Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2026 Date And Time Live Update: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 by April 14, on a tentative basis. The relatively early announcement is linked to the second phase of board exams, which are scheduled to begin from May 15. Once released, students will be able to check their CBSE Class 10 results on the official website, cbse.gov.in, by entering the required login credentials. A direct link to access the results will also be provided on the page.

The CBSE Class 10 examinations for 2026 were conducted from February 17 to March 11. Along with checking results online, students will also have the option to download their digital marksheets through DigiLocker. The download link is usually activated shortly after the results are announced. Students are advised to stay tuned for the latest updates regarding the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026.

CBSE Class 10th result 2026: Official websites to check scorecards

The results will be available on the following platforms:

cbse.gov.in

results.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

umang.gov.in

CBSE Class 10th result 2026: Alternate platforms to check scorecards

After the declaration of results for the 2025–26 academic session, students can use multiple platforms to access their scores. They can visit the official CBSE websites such as cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.gov.in. Additionally, DigiLocker can be used to download digital marksheets by entering the six-digit security PIN. Mobile users can also check their results conveniently through the UMANG app.

CBSE Class 10th result 2026: Steps to check scorecards online

Students can follow these simple steps to view their results:

Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in.

Click on the link for ‘CBSE 10th Result’.

Enter the required credentials.

The result will appear on the screen.

Download and save a copy for future use.

Over the past few years, CBSE Class 10 results have shown steady improvement. The overall pass percentage stood at 93.12% in 2023, which increased to 93.60% in 2024, and further rose to 93.66% in 2025. This consistent growth reflects strong academic performance by students across the country, raising expectations for the 2026 results.

Live Updates