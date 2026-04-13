The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the Class 10 (Session 1) results for 2026 soon, possibly earlier than last year. This change is because the second round of board exams is scheduled for May 2026. Around 43 lakh students, including nearly 25 lakh Class 10 students, are waiting for their results.

Although CBSE has not made any official announcement yet, Class 10 results are expected before the last week of April. Class 12 results may be announced before the second week of May 2026, following previous trends. Last year, both Class 10 and Class 12 results were declared on May 13.

From this year, CBSE has also introduced a second set of board exams, giving students a chance to improve their scores in up to three subjects.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2026: Exam overview

The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams started on February 17, 2026. The Class 10 exams finished on March 11, while the Class 12 exams ended on April 10, 2026.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2026: Official websites to check scorecard

–results.cbse.nic.in

–cbse.gov.in

–results.nic.in

–results.digilocker.gov.in

–umang.gov.in

–cbse.nic.in

CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2026: Steps to check scorecard online

Follow these easy steps to check your scorecard online:

-Visit the official website of the board

-Click on the “Results” or “Exam Results” link

-Select your class (Class 10 or Class 12)

-Enter your roll number and other required details

-Click on the “Submit” or “View Result” button

-Your result will appear on the screen

-Download or take a printout for future use

CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2026: What is passing criteria

Students need to get the minimum marks in every subject to pass. The final result is based on both theory exams and internal assessment marks.

To pass overall, students must clear all subjects. If they fail in one or more subjects, they can take supplementary exams later.