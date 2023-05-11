CBSE Class 10th Results 2023 LIVE: Marksheet to LIVE on cbse.gov.in soon

CBSE Class 10 Result 2023 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10th board results anytime now. Once the results are out, students can log on to the official website – cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in to check their respective scores.

The date of the results has not been announced yet but a fake notice was circulating on social media that said the CBSE results would be declared today on May 11. However, the notice was later debunked by CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma on Wednesday, who called it fake.

Apart from the official websites – cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in, students can also check their results on digilocker.gov.in. Students will have to activate their DigiLocker platforms as a message on DigiLocker reads that CBSE results will be declared soon.

They can also check their results on the UMANG app. Details will also be shared via SMS and IVRS.

The students will need their roll number, admit card ID, school number and date of birth to check their results. You can also stay tuned with us at financialexpress.com and stay updated with live coverage of CBSE Class 10th results 2023.

What after the results are announced?

After the results are announced, CBSE will provide a window for students who want to apply for re-verification of their results, or have more info on their answer sheets.

A total of 38,83,710 students had registered for Class 10 and 12 board exams this year. Out of these, 21,86,940 had registered for Class 10th.

Live Updates