CBSE Class 10th Results 2023 LIVE: Marksheet to LIVE on cbse.gov.in soon

CBSE 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: The date of the results has not been announced yet but a fake notice was circulating on social media that said the CBSE results would be declared today on May 11.

Written by FE Online
Updated:
CBSE 10th Result 2023 Live students have been asked to check results.cbse.nic.in. instead of going by social media buzz
CBSE Board 10th Result 2023 Live: Students can also check their results on the UMANG app. Details will also be shared via SMS and IVRS.
Go to Live Updates

CBSE Class 10 Result 2023 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10th board results anytime now. Once the results are out, students can log on to the official website –  cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in to check their respective scores.

The date of the results has not been announced yet but a fake notice was circulating on social media that said the CBSE results would be declared today on May 11. However, the notice was later debunked by CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma on Wednesday, who called it fake.

Apart from the official websites – cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in, students can also check their results on digilocker.gov.in. Students will have to activate their DigiLocker platforms as a message on DigiLocker reads that CBSE results will be declared soon.

They can also check their results on the UMANG app. Details will also be shared via SMS and IVRS.

The students will need their roll number, admit card ID, school number and date of birth to check their results. You can also stay tuned with us at financialexpress.com and stay updated with live coverage of CBSE Class 10th results 2023.  

What after the results are announced?

After the results are announced, CBSE will provide a window for students who want to apply for re-verification of their results, or have more info on their answer sheets.

A total of 38,83,710 students had registered for Class 10 and 12 board exams this year. Out of these, 21,86,940 had registered for Class 10th. 

Stay with us as we bring you the latest on CBSE 10th board results

Live Updates
11:49 (IST) 11 May 2023
CBSE Class 10th Results 2023 LIVE: How to check your marks?

There are several ways in which you can check your marks. The most reliable way is to login to official website – results.cbse.nic.in – and submit the required login details and check your scorecard.

11:43 (IST) 11 May 2023
CBSE Class 10th Results 2023 LIVE: CBSE to release results of Class 10th and 12th together?

Usually, class 10th and 12th results used to be released separately. However, this time, there are reports that the board will release the results for both class 10th and 12th on same day. It is possible that the results will be declared within span of a few hours.

11:31 (IST) 11 May 2023
CBSE Class 10th Results 2023 LIVE: What’s Digilocker’s PIN?

As it has become a standard practice now, students now have an option to download their marksheet's via DigiLocker. Every CBSE student has been allotted a 6-digit PIN of their DigiLocker account. This PIN has now been shared with all the students who sat for the CBSE exams. With this PIN, students can see their result instantly instead of checking the official website.

11:23 (IST) 11 May 2023
CBSE Class 10th Results 2023 LIVE: What sparked the rumour?

It all started with the news that CBSE has shared a 'necessary' notice with the affiliated schools. This led many to believe that the CBSE will announce the results soon.

11:10 (IST) 11 May 2023
CBSE Class 10th Results 2023 LIVE: What’s the buzz right now?

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of CBSE Class 10th results. So far, the officials are maintaining silence on the issue. However, the social media is abuzz with latest updates. At FE Online, we will bring you verified information only.

Stock Market