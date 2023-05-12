What to do after CBSE Class 10 results? Top 10 career options in India

With the class 10th CBSE results knocking at the door of over 20 lakh students who appeared for the exam, all of them are chalking out their next big step. While some choose to pursue higher studies and specific streams of subjects, here’s a list of career options for those who are inspired to join the world of professionals already! According to an upGrad study, here are the TOP 10 career options for class 10 CBSE students:

1. Diploma in Digital Marketing



Depending on your program and institution of choice, the duration of the course can be anywhere from 1 to 3 years.



Salary Range: INR 3 to 18 lakhs per annum

2. Diploma in Business Administration



Diplomas and certificate courses are both available for Business Administration.



Salary Range: INR 9-20 lakhs per annum

3. Government Jobs



In India, government jobs are often viewed as a highly desirable career option following the 10th grade due to their job security.



Salary Range: INR 2.1 LPA to INR 21 LPA.

4. Diploma in Fashion Technology

The course, typically lasting for one year, will help you hone your creative abilities and equip you with the skills necessary to translate your ideas into action.



Salary Range: INR 3 to 6.5 LPA

5. Diploma in Interior Decoration

This course, which takes 1-2 years to complete, covers various aspects of designing the interior of a house, office, or any other space, and serves as a foundation for entry into the interior design industry.



Salary Range: INR 2.4 lakhs to 16.0 lakhs per annum

6. Certificate in Cosmetology & Health



Pursuing a certificate in cosmetology and health enables you to become a licensed beauty therapist.



Salary Range: INR 1.5 to 3 lakhs per annum

7. Diploma in Graphic Designing

An art enthusiast can transform their passion into a career by obtaining a diploma in graphic design.



Salary Range: Graphic designer (INR 3 lakh per annum), Web Developer (INR 2.9 lakhs per annum), Creative Director ( INR 12.2 lakhs per annum)

8. Diploma in Hotel Management



A three-year diploma-level hotel management course, which covers various aspects of hotel management, is typically known as a diploma in hotel management.



Salary Range: Housekeeping Manager (INR 1.9 to 7.5 lakhs per annum),Outlet Manager (INR 4 lakhs per annum)



9. Diploma in Civil Engineering



The syllabus of a three-year diploma in civil engineering and a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering overlaps significantly, making the diploma equivalent to the degree.



Salary Range: INR 3 LPA- INR 3.5 LPA



10. Diploma in Information Technology



A three-year diploma in information technology covers fundamental knowledge in IT technology, computer applications, IT engineering, and related subjects.



Salary Range: INR 3.5 to 8 lakhs per annum