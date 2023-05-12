CBSE 10th Result 2023 Declared: Here’s how to CHECK scorecards

CBSE 10th Class Result Out Today: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10th Board Result 2023 is now out. Students can check their scorecard on the official websites of CBSE: cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in. Students can enter their name and roll number to check their results. Apart from the websites, students check their results on apps – UMANG and DigiLocker.

In 2023, as many as 21,86,940 students registered for the Class 10 examinations. The CBSE held Class 10 exams between February and March. Class 10 students wrote exams from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

CBSE Board Class 10th Result 2023: Where to check?

Here are the official websites where students can check their results. The official websites are:

1. results.cbse.nic.in

2. cbseresults.nic.in

3. digilocker.gov.in

4. parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in

Students can also download the following apps to check their scores:

1. DigiLocker

2. UMANG apps