scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

CBSE 10th Result 2023 Declared: Here’s how to CHECK scorecards

Check CBSE Class 10th Result 2023 on results.cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in.

Written by FE Online
CBSE Class Board 10th Result 2023: Results can be checked at cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in.
CBSE Class 10th Result Declared, Check 10th Board Result 2023: as many as 21,86,940 students registered for the Class 10 examinations.

CBSE 10th Class Result Out Today: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10th Board Result 2023 is now out. Students can check their scorecard on the official websites of CBSE:  cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in. Students can enter their name and roll number to check their results. Apart from the websites, students check their results on apps – UMANG and DigiLocker. 

In 2023, as many as 21,86,940 students registered for the Class 10 examinations. The CBSE held Class 10 exams between February and March. Class 10 students wrote exams from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Also Read

CBSE Board Class 10th Result 2023: Where to check?

Here are the official websites where students can check their results. The official websites are:

Also Read

1. results.cbse.nic.in

2. cbseresults.nic.in

3. digilocker.gov.in

4. parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in

Also Read

Students can also download the following apps to check their scores:

1. DigiLocker 

2. UMANG apps

More Stories on
CBSE
cbse.nic.in

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 12-05-2023 at 13:50 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market