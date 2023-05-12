CBSE Results 2023: Class 12th results OUT on cbse.gov.in

CBSE Class 12 Result 2023 Declared: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12th Board Result 2023 has been announced. Students can check their scorecard on the official websites of CBSE – results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. The CBSE Class 12th Results 2023 can also be viewed on DigiLocker – digilocker.gov.in. Furthermore, students may also check their results on SMS and IVRS.

The pass percentage this year is 87.33%, which is higher than the pass percentage of 83.40% in 2019 in the pre-Covid period.

Here’s how to check CBSE Class 12th Results 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website – results.cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on CBSE exam result 2023 link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your credentials and log in.

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen.

Check CBSE Class 10th Results 2023 Here