CBSE Class 10 Compartment Exam 2023: 6.22% students to appear for supplementary exams – Details inside

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Exam: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the result for the Secondary School Examination (Class 10) examinations today. Students who have registered for class 10 board examination with the CBSE board can check and download the result at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. This year, the overall pass percentage in CBSE Class 10 result is 93.12%.

According to IE, CBSE will allow Class 10 students to improve performance in two subjects in the supplementary exam. “It has been decided that compartment exams will henceforth be called supplementary exams as per recommendations made in NEP 2020. The board has also decided to get away with awarding first, second and third division based on the scores of students,” the report stated.

A total of 1,34,774 students will be appearing for supplementary exams which will be held in July and 6.22 per cent of the total students will appear for supplementary exams.

Steps to download and check CBSE Class 10th marksheet

Go to the official websites, results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in

On the appeared homepage, go to the results section and click on the direct link that reads as “Secondary School Examination Class X Results 2023 Announced”

A login page will show up on the screen

Enter the required login details like 10th class roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID

Hit the submit option

Your CBSE 10th class result will appear on the screen

Check the result carefully