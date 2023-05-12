CBSE Class 10, 12 results: Are you feeling low? Here’s how to cope with stress

CBSE Class 12, 10 Results 2023: Students across the country are awaiting their board results. Today, CBSE class 12 and class 10 results were declared. First the stress of board exams, then entrances, and then the painful waiting period for the results. These past couple of months tend to get extremely painful for the students.

Board exams are the stepping stones for students in their respective career goals and this pivotal role often adds to the stress of the students. According to health experts, it’s important for parents to ensure that their children are eating properly.

Some common signs of anxiety:

Restlessness

Insomnia

Sleep pattern disruption

Fast heart rate

Rapid breathing

Here are a few things to keep in mind to help students who are going through a stressful time: