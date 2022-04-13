Top cryptocurrency price news today (April 13, 2022): The global cryptocurrency market cap bounced 2.21% over the last day to $1.87 trillion. On Tuesday (April 12), the total crypto market cap was $1.83 trillion. According to CoinMarketCap data, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours decreased by 8.71% to $92.46 billion. The total volume on DeFi was $10.35 billion, which is 11.19% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Stable coins volume was $77.55 billion, which is 83.88% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin’s dominance witnessed a slight decrease of 0.30% over the last day at 40.80%. The most popular crypto asset was selling at $40,085.03 as of Wednesday (April 13, 2022) morning. The overall Bitcoin price has decreased by 11.41% in the last 7 days, according to the data on CoinMarketCap website. In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin price increased by 1.37%.

Meanwhile, prices of several other top crypto assets have increased in the last 24 hours. Here’s a comparison:

Ethereum (ETH): Ethereum price increased by 2.63% to $3048.65 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ETH price has decreased by 8.95%. It is currently ranked second largest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Binance (BNB): Binance coin’s price increased by 5.95% to $418.96 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, BNB price has decreased by 5.08%. It is currently ranked as fourth biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

XRP: XRP coin’s price increased by 2.85% to $0.7176 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days,XRP price has decreased by 11.55%. It is currently ranked as 6th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Solana (SOL): Solana price was up 4.52% to $103.97 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, SOL price has decreased by 16.54%. It is currently ranked as 7th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Cardano (ADA): Cardano token’s price increased by 2.53% to $0.954 In the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ADA price has decreased by 16.48%. It is currently ranked as 8th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Terra (LUNA): Terra coin’s price increased by 3.46% to $85 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, LUNA price has decreased by 26.63%. It is currently ranked as 9th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Avalanche (AVAX): Avalanche token’s price increased by 2.96% to $77.23% in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, AVAX price has decreased by 13.84%. It is currently ranked as 10th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Popular memecoins – Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) prices increased by 4.13% and 19.49% respectively in the last 24 hours. DOGE is currently ranked 11th and SHIB 15th in terms of their respective market capitalisations. The price of DOGE at the time of this report was $0.1408 while SHIB price was $0.00002646.