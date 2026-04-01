The movement of goods will now become more efficient and seamless as the remaining 102 km section of Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) is now fully prepared for operations. The completion of this section has established an end to end connectivity through which now more trains carrying goods can run on the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor. Not only this, the completion of the corridor will also reduce the travel time between the trains which will enhance the frequency of trains running on the corridor.

The remaining 102 km section of Western Dedicated Freight Corridor went through trials which ensured that the full corridor is ready for operations. Let’s find out about these trials and how the corridor is going to enhance operations.

Improved connectivity to ports, Reduction in travel time, enhanced operations

The completion of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor will improve the connectivity to ports and streamline the supply chains. The trains operating on Western Dedicated Freight Corridor will see a reduction in travel time by nearly 4 hours which will enhance the operations as this reduction in time will enhance a faster turnaround of trains Additionally, the trains offer a greener way to move the goods.

Trial Run Conducted by DFCCIL: Route, Timing Details

The completion of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor was achieved by the successful trial runs which were conducted by DFCCIL on 31st March 2026.

The trials were carried out on the JNPT–New Saphale (Vaitarna) section. During the trials, a container train traveling in the down direction (JNPT to New Saphale) departed at 11:50 hrs, hauled by an electric locomotive. Simultaneously, another container train in the up direction (New Saphale to JNPT) also departed at 11:50 hrs, powered by a diesel locomotive.

These trials were carried out under the leadership of Praveen Kumar, Managing Director of DFCCIL.The successful run confirmed that the remaining 102 km section is ready for operations. The event was attended by senior officials along with other members of the DFCCIL team.