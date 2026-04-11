To make train journeys more comfortable and convenient for passengers, Indian Railways is upgrading 157 railway stations in aspirational districts under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Aspirational Districts refer to underdeveloped regions in India that have been identified by NITI Aayog. These districts require focused policy measures to enhance human development and improve overall living standards.

This move focuses on improving the everyday travel experience of commuters by providing better facilities and smoother movement at stations. These stations are part of a larger plan to redevelop 1,338 stations across the country with a strong focus on modern infrastructure, improved amenities, and passenger comfort. Check the stations list below:

Railway Stations to redevelop in aspirational Districts–Full List

Name of the stations in Aspirational Districts Abu Road, Anugraha Narayan Road, Araku, Arariaya Court, Bahraich, Balangir, Balrampur, Balsiring, Banka, Banmankhi, Bano, Baragamda Jn, Baran, Barauni, Bargawan, Barhni, Barkakana, Barsoi Jn, Basukinath, Begusarai, Bhadrachalam Road, Bhanupratappur, Bhawanipatna, Biyavra Rajgarh, Bokaro Steel City, Chaibasa, Chakradharpur, Chandauli Majhwar, Chandrapura, Chhabra Gugor, Chitrakut Dham Karwi, Chopan, Cuddapah,Dahod, Daltonganj, Damanjodi, Damoh, Dangoposi, Dhenkanal, Dholi, Dholpur, Dhubri, Dumka, Fatehpur, Firozpur Cantt, Gangaghat, Ganjbasoda, Garhwa Road, Garhwa Town, Gauripur, Gaya, Ghatsila, Giridih, Godda, Govindpur Road, Guna, Gunupur, Guraru, Haidar Nagar, Haridwar Jn, Harishanker Road, Harpalpur, Hatia, Hazaribagh Road, Hindaun City, Jagdalpur, Jaisalmer, Jamui, Janakpur Road, Japla, Jeypore, Kantabanji,Karhagola Road, Kashipur Jn, Katihar Jn, Kesinga, Khagaria Jn, Khajuraho Jn, Khandwa, Khariar Road, Kichha, Koraput Jn, Korba, Labha, Lakhminia, Latehar, Limkheda, Lohardaga, Mahasamund, Maheshkhunt, Majbat, Manikpur Jn, Manoharpur, Mansi Jn, MCS Chhatarpur, Meramandali, Moga, Motipur, Muhammad Ganj, Muniguda, Muri Jn, Muzaffarpur Jn, Nabinagar Road, Nagar Untari, Namkom, Nandurbar, Nawadah, Orga, Osmanabad, Paharpur, Pakur, Paramakkudi, Parasnath, Parlakhemundi, Parvatipuram, Pathshala, Pindwara, Piska, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn, Rafiganj, Raichur Jn, Rajapalayam, Rajmahal, Ram Dayalu Nagar, Ramanathapuram, Ramdevra, Rameswaram, Ramgarh Cantt, Ranchi Jn, Rayagada, Renukoot, Roorkee, Ruthiyai, Sahibganj, Sahibpur Kamal, Salauna, Salmari, Shri Mahaveerji, Siddharth Nagar, Silli, Simultala, Singrauli, Sitamarhi, Sonbhadra, Srivilliputtur, Tangla, Tatanagar, Tatisilwai, Titlagarh Jn, Tulsipur, Udalguri, Vidisha, Virudhunagar, Vyasnagar, Wadsa, Washim, Yadgir

Train travel set to get better: What commuters can expect from Amrit Bharat Station Scheme?

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme is a long-term plan by the Ministry of Railways to upgrade stations across India and make daily train journeys smoother, safer, and more comfortable for commuters. Under this scheme, stations are improved based on passenger needs so that travel becomes easier at every step.