Indian Railways is taking aggressive steps to tackle the growing problem of linen theft from air-conditioned coaches. A recent investigation by The Indian Express found that more than 1.27 crore items had been stolen over the past four years — amounting to more than Rs 100 crore. Right to information requests filed by the publication also indicated that the 56% rise in such thefts between 2022 and 2025.

The responses from railway divisions revealed that railway authorities have introduced various steps — using technology, stricter monitoring and staff accountability to reduce losses caused by the disappearance of bedsheets, blankets, towels and pillows from trains.

The RTI findings showed that around 1.27 crore linen items, including bedsheets, blankets, towels and pillows, were reported stolen from AC coaches over the past four years. The losses have cost Indian Railways several hundred crore rupees, making linen theft a significant challenge for the Railways. The responses from various railway divisions also showed an underlying problem: While some regions recorded higher incidents than others, the problem remains widespread across the network.

Coach attendants bear responsibility as theft remains difficult to detect

According to the Indian Express investigation, the primary responsibility for safeguarding linen rests with coach attendants. It is they who are expected to issue, collect and account for every linen item distributed during the train journey.

To support them, railway divisions have introduced regular training sessions, stricter supervision, police verification of contractor staff in some zones and dedicated attendants for individual coaches. However, officials acknowledge that identifying passengers responsible for theft remains difficult because many incidents are discovered only after trains complete their journeys.

A linen attendant told The Indian Express that attendants often remind passengers to return blankets, bedsheets and towels before they get off the train. However, it is not always possible to verify every item during busy departures. Once passengers leave the coach, tracing missing linen becomes challenging, particularly on crowded routes with frequent boarding and deboarding.

“There are seven attendants in this train, with each managing an AC coach. We are paid on a daily basis, and I get Rs 700 for a day’s work. So if I work for 30 days without a break, I am entitled to about Rs 21,000 in a month. But that doesn’t happen because every month around 2,000-3,000 is deducted for linen theft. During March and April, 17 bedsheets, three blankets, and nine pillows were lost on my watch,” an attendant, working on a superfast train in East Central Railway, told Indian Express.

Railways deploying technology and stricter monitoring

To address the issue, several railway divisions have adopted new systems to improve accountability. These include counselling coach attendants, conducting surprise inspections, installing CCTV cameras and using the Coach Mitra mobile application to digitally monitor the issue and collection of linen items. Officials believe these measures will help reduce theft while ensuring better tracking of railway property.

The Coach Mitra app has become one of the key initiatives in this effort. The application enables attendants to record the distribution and return of linen, monitor passenger boarding and deboarding, and maintain digital records. Railway officials expect the system to improve supervision and minimise losses, particularly on long-distance routes.

Coach Mitra app for Monitoring

Among the new initiatives, the Coach Mitra app has emerged as a key tool for railway divisions across India. The application allows attendants to track passenger boarding and deboarding while recording the issue and return of linen items. Railway officials say the digital system will improve accountability and help reduce losses during train journeys.

The Bikaner division of North Western Railway has recorded one of the highest instances of linen theft. Therefore, it has already implemented the app to strengthen monitoring of bedrolls issued to passengers. Other railway divisions are also implementing this slowly.

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Counselling staff and passengers

Railway division officials are also focusing on improving passenger behaviour. Bedroll attendants have been instructed to remain alert, collect used linen before passengers reach their destination and maintain proper records. Staff members are being regularly counselled and trained to prevent theft and ensure careful handling of railway property.

The Railway Board had earlier directed linen distribution staff to remind passengers to return used bedrolls at least 30 minutes before deboarding. It also recommended identifying repeat offenders and taking appropriate action wherever necessary.

CCTV, Police verification and surprise checks

Several railway divisions have also introduced additional safeguards. Like CCTV cameras are being installed in coaches, while surprise inspections and stricter supervision of linen handling are being carried out at stations and depots.

Some divisions have also introduced police verification of contractor employees and assigned dedicated AC coach attendants to individual coaches to improve accountability.