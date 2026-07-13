To handle the expected increase in passenger demand during the Onam festival season, Southern Railway has announced special train services between Chennai and Kollam.

The railway zone will operate Chennai–Kollam–Chennai Weekly Express Special trains in August and September 2026 to provide additional connectivity and make festival travel more convenient for passengers.

The trains will operate for four trips in both directions. These special trains are expected to benefit thousands of passengers by offering an extra travel option during the peak holiday period, when many people travel to their hometowns and tourist destinations for Onam celebrations.

Check out the train schedule, route and halts here.

Chennai–Kollam- Chennai Special: Schedule and Stoppages

The Chennai–Kollam Weekly Express Special (Train No. 06119) will operate on August 12, August 19, August 26, and September 2, 2026. The train will depart from MGR Chennai Central at 3.10 pm on all dates and will reach Kollam Junction at 7.20 am the next day.

In the return direction, Kollam–Chennai Weekly Express Special (Train No. 06120) will run on August 13, August 20, August 27, and September 3, 2026. The train will leave Kollam Junction at 10.40 am on Thursdays and will arrive at MGR Chennai Central at 3.30 am the following day.

Train to halt at several stations| Full List

The special train will stop at important stations including Arakkonam, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Podanur, Palakkad, Thrissur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Changanasseri, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikkara, and Kayankulam in both directions.

Sixteen 3-Tier AC Economy Coaches Included

Southern Railway has announced that the special trains will have a coach composition of sixteen 3-Tier AC Economy coaches. The additional services are expected to provide more comfortable travel facilities for passengers during the busy festival season.