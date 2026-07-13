A video showing a religious ceremony being performed inside a train coach has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread debate over whether such events are allowed in Indian Railways.

The clip, which shows a priest conducting rituals with devotees participating inside what appears to be a railway coach, drew sharp criticism online, with many users assuming it had taken place in a regular passenger compartment. The controversy prompted Northern Railway to issue an official clarification detailing the circumstances of the event.

Hello @AshwiniVaishnaw, was this approved by @RailMinIndia? If so, What is the procedure? pic.twitter.com/9VUJP53lJQ — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) July 12, 2026

Northern Railway says coach was privately booked

According to Northern Railway’s post on X, the ceremony did not take place inside a regular passenger coach but inside a privately booked saloon car, which had been commercially hired through IRCTC.

The railway zone said the booking was made on July 8, with the party paying an advance amount of Rs 3,08,580. The saloon coach was scheduled to be attached to Train No. 12926 Paschim Express for a one-way journey from New Delhi (NDLS) to Mumbai (BDTS) on July 10, the X post further added.

“The Saloon Car was booked by IRCTC on 08.07.26. The party made an advance payment of ₹3,08,580 as commercial booking. The Saloon Car was to be attached in Train No. 12926 Paschim Express on one way journey from New Delhi (NDLS) to Mumbai (BDTS) on 10.07.2026,” Northern Railway said in its clarification on X.

👉🏻 The Saloon Car was booked by IRCTC on 08.07.26.The party made an advance payment of Rs 3,08,580

as commercial booking. The Saloon Car was to be attached in Train No. 12926 Paschim Express on one way journey from New Delhi (NDLS) to Mumbai (BDTS) on 10.07.2026.



👉🏻NR issued… — Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) July 12, 2026

The railway authorities also sought to address concerns over operational safety, saying the private event had no impact on train operations or passenger services.

“The primary roles and responsibilities of ensuring punctuality, safety, security, and convenience of the passengers lie with Railways without any compromise,” the Northern Railway’s post added.

Northern Railway further clarified that the priest seen in the viral video was performing an abhishek as part of the private ceremony and that no one was injured during the event.

What is a railway saloon car?

A railway saloon car is a private luxury coach that can be booked commercially through IRCTC for exclusive travel. Unlike regular passenger coaches, saloon cars are reserved for a single party and offer significantly greater privacy.

Traditionally used by senior railway officials and dignitaries, these coaches are equipped with facilities such as air-conditioned bedrooms, a living and dining area, a kitchenette and attached bathrooms. They can be attached to scheduled trains after commercial booking, allowing passengers to travel in a dedicated coach separate from the general passenger compartments.

The clarification comes after the viral video triggered widespread debate online, with many users mistakenly believing that religious ceremonies were being conducted inside an ordinary passenger coach.