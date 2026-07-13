The redevelopment of Hi-tech City Railway Station in Hyderabad under the Amrit Station Scheme has been completed at a cost of Rs 26 crore, with the upgraded suburban station now ready for inauguration, according to South Central Railway press release.

Located in one of Hyderabad’s fastest-growing IT corridors, the station has been modernised to cater to the rising number of daily commuters travelling between the city’s technology hub and other parts of the suburban rail network. The project forms part of Indian Railways’ nationwide programme to upgrade stations with improved passenger amenities and modern infrastructure.

Upgraded to serve Hyderabad’s growing IT corridor

Hi-tech City Railway Station is the nearest railhead to Hyderabad’s Cyber City and serves thousands of office-goers, contract workers and residents travelling to and from the IT corridor every day. With rapid commercial and residential development in the surrounding area, passenger demand at the station has steadily increased over the years.

The station falls under the Secunderabad Division on the Lingampalli-Secunderabad suburban route and currently handles around 62 suburban train services daily, connecting passengers to destinations including Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Umdanagar, Falaknuma, Medchal and Ghatkesar.

The station records an average daily footfall of nearly 3,000 passengers, making it an important suburban transit point in western Hyderabad.

New foot over bridge, lifts and passenger facilities added

As part of the redevelopment, the station has received a new entrance portico, an upgraded station building with an improved façade, landscaped circulating areas and enhanced passenger signage.

Passenger movement has been strengthened through the construction of a 12-metre-wide foot over bridge, supplementing the existing pedestrian bridge. The station has also been equipped with two additional lifts and two escalators, improving accessibility for commuters, including senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

Other improvements include expanded platform shelters, new waiting areas, modern toilet blocks, drainage and water supply upgrades, Divyangjan-friendly facilities, façade lighting and refurbishment of the existing station infrastructure.

The redevelopment has been undertaken under the Amrit Station Scheme, through which Indian Railways is modernising railway stations across the country with a long-term focus on improving passenger experience, accessibility and urban connectivity. The upgraded Hi-tech City Railway Station is expected to support the growing transport needs of Hyderabad’s expanding IT and commercial corridor while providing modern facilities for suburban rail commuters.